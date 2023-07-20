2023 Paddlefish Days kicks off today
MADISON LAKE — An annual town celebration kicks off today with golf cart tours in the community and along the shoreline of Madison Lake.
Paddlefish Days continues through Sunday. Activities include kiddie, boat and grand parades
A full calendar is available at: paddlefishdays.com.
Free outdoor movie set on MSU campus
MANKATO — Minnesota State University is sponsoring a free showing of “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” 9 p.m. July 27 on campus.
The film will be projected onto an outdoor movie screen to be set up in the college’s amphitheater between the Centennial Student Union and Memorial Library.
Mankato-area residents may bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating during the family-friendly event. Free parking will be available in Gold Lot 11.
Theater popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase.
MSU’s student activities organization, with assistance from Centennial Student Union, is the host of the event.
In case of inclement weather, the film will be shown in Ostrander Auditorium in the union.
For more information, call 389-6076.
Tickets available to ‘MSU at Target Field’
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Office of Alumni Relations has partnered with the Minnesota Twins baseball team to hold “Minnesota State University, Mankato Night” at Target Field Aug. 15.
Maverick men’s hockey head coach Luke Strand will throw out a ceremonial first pitch on the field between 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. when the Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers.
MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations will host a pregame event starting at 4:30 p.m. at Target Field Station, just outside Gate 6 at the northwest corner of Target Field near 5th Street.
Ticket packages are available in various price ranges to the general public at: mlb.com/twins/tickets/specials/mnsu?partnerID=redirect-min-mnsu. Packages ordered in advance include a co-themed MSU-Twins cap as well as a game ticket.
Seating at the game is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
A portion of each ticket purchased through this special ticket package will support the alumni association’s scholarship program.
For more information, email a request to: alumni@mnsu.edu or call 389-1515.
New Ulm fundraiser features volleyball
NEW ULM — An inaugural sand volleyball tournament Aug. 5 at New Ulm is planned as a fundraiser for efforts to promote the city.
Spikin’ in the Street begins around noon in New Ulm’s historic downtown. The Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event includes an area where children may build sandcastles and live music from noon and 11 p.m.
Tournament spectators should bring lawn chairs or other seating.
The entry fee is $140 per team. Saturday is the deadline to register for the tourney.
For more information, visit: newulm.com or contact New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce at 233-4300 or chamber@newulm.com.
Local author to lead memoir workshop
MANKATO — A free memoir writing workshop for adults is slated 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
“Telling True Stories” will be led by author Rachael Hanel who will provide participants with instructions in writing down memories for family members as well advice in publishing a book-length memoir.
Hanel, who teaches creative nonfiction and journalism at Minnesota State University, is the author of “We’ll Be the Last Ones to Let You Down: Memoir of a Gravedigger’s Daughter” and “Not the Camilla We Knew: One Woman’s Path from Small-town America to the Symbionese Liberation Army.”
To register for the workshop, call 304-4022.
