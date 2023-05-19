Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. .Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and many of its tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi River. Crests should occur within the next few days before a dry pattern allows for rivers to decrease again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 800.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 745 PM CDT Thursday was 800.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 794.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. &&