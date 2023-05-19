Museum sponsors
Jim Gill concert
MANKATO — Banjo player Jim Gill will perform 10 a.m. Saturday at The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
Admission to the concert is covered by $12 day passes to museum.
Gill is a musician, author and child development specialist. His concerts include audience participation in sing-alongs, dancing and musical games.
A read-along and sing-along activity at the museum will feature one of Gill's books, "May There Always Be Sunshine."
A premiere of the museum's community video book also is slated Saturday. The video book showcases pages created by children from across southern Minnesota.
For more information, visit: www.cmsouthernmn.org.
Sawyer Auger to
play in St. Peter
ST. PETER — A Los Angeles musician will promote mental health during his concert 5 p.m. Wednesday at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter.
Sawyer Auger's St. Peter stop is part of his It's Ok To Not Be Ok nationwide tour. The free event is sponsored by St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services.
Auger will remain at the park for conversations with the public after his two-hour concert concludes.
