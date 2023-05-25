Popcorn wagon to open for season
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society’s 1914 popcorn wagon begins its 2023 season 10 a.m. Saturday at 12 N. Broadway St.
Bags of freshly made popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase on 10 dates in upcoming months.
A part of local history, the wagon was purchased by BCHS in 2002 and restored to its original appearance. It is now operated by volunteers with proceeds from sales benefitting historical society’s programs.
The 2023 Popcorn Wagon season is sponsored by Bank Midwest.
Hillstrom announces details on shows
ST. PETER — The Hillstrom Museum of Art is inviting guests to view two of its 2023 exhibits in different viewing options.
“Golden Hour: Senior Studio Art Majors Exhibition 2023” is on display through Saturday. The exhibit includes works available for purchase from the participating artists.
Works by Madeline Campbell, Cora Hentges, Murphy Hollingshead, Hannah Jones, Sage Kiefer, Oleander Meierhoff, Elliott Schroeder, and Taite Stevens Aldrich may be viewed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
A video recording of a special program hosted by the museum in February, in conjunction with Black History Month and with the museum’s exhibit Elizabeth Catlett, is now on view on the college’s YouTube channel; the video is linked on the museum’s website.
The program combined a lecture “Elizabeth Catlett: Kinship” by Melanie A. Herzog, foremost scholar on the artist, with a poetry reading by Gustavus Adolphus professor Philip Bryant.
Nature program set at Minneopa
MANKATO — A presentation about nocturnal animals is slated 7 p.m. Saturday at the group camp picnic area of Minneopa State Park, 5 miles west of Mankato.
The 45-minute program will offer information on identifying animal sounds that may be heard at night in the park.
There is no fee to attend the program. A Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required for motorists to enter the park.
Local historian’s work to premiere online
MANKATO — Excerpts from a local historian’s script about the Lincoln Memorial will be premiered online Monday.
Bryce Stenzel’s “Freedom’s Temple” may be viewed after 8 a.m. Monday at: cwrtdc-audio.blogspot.com/p/stenzel-rogers-freedoms-temple-reading.html.
Stenzel, of St. Clair, is a member of the Civil War Round Table of the District of Columbia.
His script provides key background information about the design and construction of the memorial, as well as its evolving meaning.
The first public reading of the play was May 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.