Björling Honors Orchestra concert
ST. PETER — Gustavus Symphony Orchestra is bringing high school musicians from across Minnesota to Gustavus Adolphus College Friday to perform alongside Gustavus students and faculty.
Students attending the festival also will have opportunities to work with conductors, soloists and instructors in master classes and sectionals, while also learning about the college application process from admissions counselors and current Gustavus students.
The Björling Honors Festival’s concluding concert by the Björling Honors Orchestra is slated 7:30 p.m. Friday in Christ Chapel.
Wind concert has prayer for Ukraine
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College’s Department of Music is offering a free concert Saturday as a platform to discuss worldly issues.
The Gustavus Wind Orchestra and Chamber Winds will perform 1:30 p.m. in Christ Chapel, the first time since December 2019 that its musicians won’t be required to be masked during an on-campus concert.
The final piece of the concert — an arrangement of Mykola Lysenko’s “Bozhe Velykyi: Prayer for Ukraine” — will be presented as a statement of solidarity with Ukrainians.
History Center to host family day
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society will waive admission fees Saturday during Family Fun Day at its history center, 424 Warren St.
The History Center Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Interactive exhibits in the museum include its Discovery Lab.
Call 345-5566 or: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Miss Czech Slovak seeks contestants
MONTGOMERY — Young women of Czech, Slovak or Moravian heritage are invited to compete in the 32nd annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant April 9 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery.
Pageant winners receive cash awards, crowns and travel throughout the state for appearances and to a national pageant in Wilber, Nebraska, in early August.
Applications are due Sunday. For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/MissCzechSlovakMN/.
Exhibit showcases printmaking
ST. PETER — Silkscreen, lithography, woodcut intaglio and a variety of other printmaking techniques are showcased in an exhibition of large-scale work by rural Nicollet County artist Josh Winkler on display through March 26 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
“Carving the American Landscape: New Work by Josh Winkler” may be viewed during gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Winkler teaches printmaking at Minnesota State University. His recent accomplishments include a residency at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, a residency at the Teton Art Lab in Wyoming and a McKnight Foundation Fellowship in printmaking.
In lieu of a reception, Winkler will talk about his creative process as a guest on “Live from the Arts Center” 1 p.m. March 31 on KMSU 9.7FM.
Booster club plans fundraiser/dance
ST. PETER — A fundraiser to support St. Peter High School athletics is returning after a two-year hiatus. The Saints Booster Bash is slated April 2 in Johnson Hall at Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter.
The 21-plus event will feature live music by Rock of Ages, a silent auction, and beverage and food vendors.
Advance tickets cost $20; tickets purchased at the door cost $25.
Railroads topic of Civil War talk
NEW ULM — A group that shares an interest in historical events and people connected to the Civil War is inviting the public to attend its next meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Ulm Public Library.
This month’s Minnesota Valley Civil War Round Table Civil War Round Table will feature discussion about the presence and role of the railroad in the Civil War conflict.
For more information, call 359-8331.
Exhibit features surrealist furniture
ST. PETER — The exhibit at the Schaefer Art Gallery on the Gustavus Adolphus College campus is based on its creator’s experiences of going to thrift stores and blending pieces of other people’s lives into something new.
“Dress Shopping at the Davenport Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center” features works by Minneapolis-based artist Maxwell McInnis. McInnis has a BFA in furniture design from the Rhode Island School of Design.
The exhibit continues through April 6. McInnis will discuss his past work and projects during a talk 3:30 p.m. Monday in the FAA Lecture Room. For information about how to attend virtually, go to: gustavus.edu/art/schaefer.php.
Author kicks off history series
LE SUEUR — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s “Real People, Real History” speaker series kicks off with presentations by Peter Razor, author of the memoir “While the Locust Slept.”
Razor will discuss his childhood at the Owatonna State Public School orphanage in the 1930s and the brutal farm indenture that followed.
His presentations are slated 6 p.m. March 29 at Le Sueur Public Library and 6 p.m. March 30 at Waseca Public Library. Time for discussion will be available after the presentations. Copies of Razor’s book are available for checkout at local libraries.
This “Real People, Real History” series is a partnership with Mankato’s YWCA and paid for with an American Rescue Plan grant.
Jersey Mike Sub’s holds fundraiser
MANKATO — Mankato’s Jersey Mike’s locations are participating in the franchise’s 12th annual “Month of Giving” to celebrate Special Olympics athletes.
During March, customers can make a donation at any Jersey Mike’s restaurant to help 145 local Team Minnesota athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games June 5-12, in Orlando, Florida. Athletes will compete in 19 sports.
The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” March 30, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs that will attend the USA Games.
Ronald McDonald house fundraiser
MANKATO — Area McDonald’s owner/operators are joining in a fundraiser for Minnesota’s four Ronald McDonald houses that offer free places to stay for families of hospitalized children.
Participating restaurants will donate 25 cents from each sale of a Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry made through March 17.
The state’s four Ronald McDonald houses are in Minneapolis, Rochester and Duluth. The program also provides Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at some hospitals.
Catholic Charities sets diaper drive
MANKATO — Catholic Charities is collecting diapers to distribute to women who are pregnant or who have young babies.
The nonprofit is seeking donations of diapers in sizes 1-6 as well as wipes, baby lotion and baby shampoo.
Local collection sites are Kevin’s Market, 334 N. Main St., Lake Crystal; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St., Mankato, and the Mankato Catholic Charities office, 201 N. Broad St.
Forum to focus on electric vehicle use
NORTH MANKATO — Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday will feature a discussion with Mankato-area residents who own electric vehicles.
EV and PHEV owners may participate in the forum and should send a request to: smcleanenergy@gmail.com.
To register to attend, go to: https://socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUkdOmgqDgjHtI16ogcCEahU83sbP6Qdg31.
There is no registration fee.
Menards accepting food donations
MANKATO — Donations of non-perishable items for area food pantries will be accepted this month at Mankato’s Menards location, 1771 Premier Drive.
Participating Menards home improvement stores are serving as drop-off locations in observance of the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign drive.
