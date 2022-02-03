ProMusica concert set for Sunday
NEW ULM — ProMusica Minnesota returns for its second chamber music concert of the season 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapel of the Christ on the campus of Martin Luther College in New Ulm.
“Trumpet Flourish” features Manny Laureano, longtime principal trumpet for the Minnesota Orchestra, and pianist and composer Sarah Miller.
The 70-minute concert will be performed without an intermission. Tickets are $20 with a discount for students.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at: promusicamn.com.
In addition to the concert, Laureano will present a master class to the Martin Luther College Wind Symphony 10 a.m. Saturday at Martin Luther College. The class is open to the public. There is no admission fee.
Old Town event has Indigenous culture
MANKATO — Several activities featuring Indigenous people are slated this week in the 300-800 block area of North Riverfront Drive.
Old Town Indigenous Art Fair activities begin today with snow sculpting. Activities continue throughout the day Friday near the Food Hub lot.
Old Town business merchants will offer special sales during the event and food trucks will be parked at the Food Hub Saturday.
Activities include a Indigenous plant class, DJ music by Native Son, snow sculpting by Indigenous artists, mural painting, a regalia exhibition and yoga classes.
An artist and vendor market is slated Saturday in Frost Plaza, above the Wooden Spoon.
Author presentations set at area libraries
WASECA — Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative is sponsoring several author events in the upcoming weeks.
A virtual presentation, The Book Lover’s Author Panel, kicks off Waseca Public Library’s spring author series 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Panelists are three authors whose writing revolve around books, Shauna Robinson, Vicki Delany and Eva Jurczyk.
There is no fee to participate, however, registration is required. To register, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Minnesota author Thomas Maltman will speak 7 p.m. March 10 at Le Sueur Public Library. Maltman will discuss his book “The Land.”
Author J. Ryan Stradal, will speak about his book “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” during a presentation 7 p.m. March 29 at Waseca Public Library.
Maltman and Stradal will be signing books at their events.
Upward Bound hosts MSU blood drive
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Upward Bound program is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive to help ease critically low levels of blood supplies. The drive is slated 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in MSU’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
To make an appointment or to learn more, call 389-1212 or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.
Hilltop Florist promo supports Connections
MANKATO — Hilltop Florist is partnering with Connections Ministry this month for a Hope in Bloom bouquet campaign to raise funds for the ministry group that provides emergency shelter for men, women and families in the Greater Mankato area.
Hope in Bloom is aimed at raising both awareness and financial benefit for area nonprofits with missions focused on the improvement of health and wellness of children, families and the overall community.
Each month Hilltop Florist partners with a different nonprofit for the design of a custom floral arrangement, and to donate 20% of the proceeds to the selected organization.
For more information, visit: www.hilltopflorist.com/product/hope-in-bloom.
Fort Ridgely offers candlelight hike
FAIRFAX — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a candlelight hike 5-8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Fort Ridgely State Park, 5 miles south of Fairfax.
The candlelit trail will begin at the park’s chalet.
The free activity is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers and hikers of all ages. Equipment is not required to participate in the hike, but visitors may bring equipment such as snowshoes or ice cleats.
A bonfire will be available. Visitors may bring their own hot cocoa or cider.
A vehicle permit is required to enter the park. To purchase a permit online, go to: mndnr.gov/reservations.
