Grammy winner will play at MSU
MANKATO — The Minnesota State University’s Jazz Mavericks concert Monday features Grammy award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal.
The concert is 7:30 p.m. Monday in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
Marienthal, the winner of two Grammy awards, played with trumpeter Al Hirt and was a member of the Chick Corea Elektric Band. Other artists he’s performed with include Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, David Lee Roth and B.B. King. For many years, he’s been the organizer of a fundraising concert for people who have suffered traumatic brain injuries.
Jazz Mavericks is a “big band” group led by Douglas Snapp, director of jazz studies.
General admission to the concert is $9 for adults and $7 for youths in grade 12 and younger. To purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call 389-5549.
Orchestra sets audition dates
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra is seeking musicians for its 2022-23 season and beyond.
Open auditions are slated 3-7 p.m. April 21 at Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive, and 3-7 p.m. April 22 in Ferguson Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.
Section and substitute positions are available for musicians who play woodwinds, brass, percussion and strings.
Video submissions will be accepted; however, in-person auditions are preferred.
During a season, the orchestra plays four or five symphonic concerts per season, four family educational concerts, and four or five chamber music concerts.
The orchestra’s musicians occasionally are contacted for freelance work or special event opportunities.
Additional information, a list of open positions, repertoire and a sign-up form may be found at: mankatosymphony.org/auditions.
Inquiries may be emailed to: Benji Inniger at: operations@mankatosymphony.org.
East planetarium shows scheduled
MANKATO — Spring planetarium shows are scheduled 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 22 at Mankato East High School.
The free shows will offer information about the universe, space exploration and the night sky above Mankato. A comedy skit about constellations will be performed during the show.
There is no admission fee; however, registrations are required. To register, go to: ticketsource.us/mankato-east-planetarium.
Author Eskens speaking April 21
ST. PETER — Author Allen Eskens will discuss how he became a bestselling author 6 p.m. April 21 in Room 219 at St. Peter Community Center.
There is no admission fee for the event sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Eskens’ presentation will include a Q&A and book-signing sessions.
‘39 Steps’ slated at State Street
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company’s production of “39 Steps” opens April 22 at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St. The production’s take on a thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock includes an element of comedy.
Shows are slated 7 p.m. April 22-23 and 2 p.m. April 24.
Tickets cost $15 and are available for purchase at New Ulm’s Hy-Vee store and Chamber of Commerce office and one hour before each show. For other ticket options, call 359-9990.
Local musicians to play for fundraiser
WASECA — Musicians with ties to Waseca will perform at the Waseca County History Center’s Rock n Roll Revue fundraiser 5 p.m. April 22 at The Mill, 310 S.W. Second Ave., Waseca.
The following musicians are slated:
• 5:30 p.m. — Los T, formerly known as Los Tequileros. The band’s special guest for the show, Larry Hofman, played with The Thunderbeats.
• 6:30 p.m. — Local favorite Bob Stephen.
• 7 p.m. — Mariah Miller and Mark Dehn.
• 8 p.m. — Family Tradition, a Janesville group.
• 9 p.m. — Cletus Hane Band.
Food may be purchased at the event and a silent auction is planned.
Tickets may be obtained in advance at the WCHS Museum for $30 or at the door for $35.
For more information, call 835-7700.
‘Wolves’ close theater season
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance
closes its 2021-2022 season with “The Wolves” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and April 21, 22 and 23 in the Andreas Theatre at the
Early Center for the Performing Arts.
The drama centers on the experiences of high school girls who meet weekly for Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups.
Tickets prices are $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths under 16; and $8 for MSU students.
MSU’s box office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center.
To purchase tickets, go to: MSUTheatre.com or call 389-6661.
1965 flood film to be shown
MANKATO — “Remembering the Flood of 1965” will be shown noon Wednesday at Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.
Attendees who experienced the flood may share their memories after the film’s showing.
The admission fee is $7 for adults. BECHS members will not be charged an admission fee.
Class offers tips to manage pain
MANKATO — A six-week program for people who want to better manage chronic pain begins April 28. “Living Well With Chronic Pain” being offered free of charge by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.
Participants will meet 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays June 2 in Suite 100 at 201 North Broad St.
to learn practical skills such as exercises that improve strength and use of medication.
Registration is required and may be made online at: www.ccsomn.org/active-aging-programs/wellness-programs/active-aging-programswellness-programslivingwellwithchronicpain.
Virtual event to discuss plastics
MANKATO — Beyond Plastics Greater Mankato Area is offering virtual activities to discuss plastic’s effects on health, animals, the environment and the planet.
A virtual discussion 3 p.m. May 1 will focus on what can be done locally to reduce throwaway plastics. Guest panelist speakers are Macy Gustavus, a researcher at Utah State University who focuses on the transport of microplastics; and Gay Trachsel, a social activist in Duluth who has worked on enacting a city ordinance to put a fee on plastic bags.
To register for the discussion, go to: bennington.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtd-6qrDwjHNft5UACL_ur_s3atqYxzYaQ. Registered participants will receive a link to view the movie.
