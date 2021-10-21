Stenzel to discuss Lincoln
MANKATO — A local Lincoln historian will speak 11 a.m. Friday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Bryce Stenzel is the author of several books about President Abraham Lincoln, including “…His Truth is Marching On…,” “Two Men, One Dream” and “To Bind Up the Nation’s Wounds: Lincoln’s Last Days.”
General admission is $5; there is no admission fee for VINE members.
Registration is required. To register go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Fundraiser includes virtual auction
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s fundraiser “A Night at the Speakeasy: Return to the Roaring 20s” includes a virtual auction 6 p.m. today.
To bid on items, go to:
blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/night-at-the-speakeasy-return-to-the-roaring-20s.
Registration has closed for BECHS’ in-person fundraiser tonight at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery.
Indoor trick-or -treat event set
MANKATO — The second annual Spooktacular is a kid-friendly event slated 2-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at STOREIt, 2015 Bassett Drive.
Thirty businesses have decorated storage units in Halloween themes for the free event co-sponsored by Minnesota Valley Credit Union.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.
Donations of gently-used winter jackets, hats, gloves and scarves will be collected at Wealth Centers of America’s DO-GOOD bus while it is parked at the event.
Post announces its Trunk-or-Treat
ST. PETER — St. Peter American Legion Post 37 will offer its third annual safe Halloween event 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot near the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
Treats for children will include free toothbrushes from local dentists.
Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for the food shelf.
Meditation club offers wellness event
MANKATO — Yoga sessions, music meditation and vegan food will be available during a wellness event 2-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road. “Day of Awakening and Truth Within” is sponsored by Sacred Sounds Meditation Club.
Guest speaker Romapada Swami is a Krishna monk and spirtual leader. His presentation is titled “Why Bad Things Happen to Good People.”
To register to attend the free event, go to:
www.eventbrite.com/e/179538503497.
Patio show to feature jazz, Americana music
NORTH MANKATO — The Good Time Gals band will perform vintage jazz and Americana numbers during a free patio show 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at The NaKato Bar and Grill, 253 Belgrade Ave.
The St. Paul-based band’s members include Liz Draper, of Mankato, who plays the upright bass, Myra Burnette from Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, Debbie Briggs, Alissa Jacobson and Beth Varela.
The concert will feature vocal harmonies and arrangements influenced by the blues, club jazz, western swing, old country and popular tunes from the 20s, 30s, and 40s.
STRIDE 5K challenge slated Nov. 13
MANKATO — Registration is open for the STRIDE 5K Challenge Nov. 13. The family-friendly race starts at Sibley Park and concludes in Riverfront Park.
Proceeds raised from this fundraiser will help provide scholarships for STRIDE participants and the continuation of this program.
The STRIDE program encourages boys to exhibit excellence in character in all aspects of their lives and make healthy choices.
Runners who register by Oct. 31 will receive a T-shirt and medal.
For more information and to register, go to: www.mankatoymca.org/stride-5k/.
Family Academy Fall workshops set
MANKATO — Registration has opened for Mankato Area Public School’s fall Family Academy workshops Tuesday evening. The free virtual workshops provide tips, tools and strategies to help children be successful by fostering the partnerships between families and school.
The one-hour long workshops begin at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. and cover a variety of topics including an overview of MAPS Early Learning Services, how to foster resiliency in K-12 students, the culture and history of indigenous people and a discussion of assessments students take in MAPS.
To register online go to: isd77.org. For more information, call Mankato Community Education office at 387-5501.
Entries due for Halloween art show
MANKATO — The 410 Project, 523 S. Front St., is accepting artwork for its annual Halloween exhibit.
Entries may dropped off 2-6 p.m. today at the gallery. Artists may submit up to three works. The entry fee is $5 per artworks.
The Halloween exhibit is slated Oct. 27-Nov. 6. A reception is 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29.
Poetry submissions requested
MANKATO — Organizers of an international poetry recital at Minnesota State University are requesting poetry submissions from area residents.
MSU’s World Languages and Cultures Department is the sponsor of the recital “Keep Calm and Read Poetry” 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18 in Ostrander Auditorium. A virtual option is available to participants.
Participants may read works by their favorite poets or original works. Submissions of poems written in languages other than English are encouraged, but not required.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 4. For more information, visit: link.mnsu.edu/poetry2021.
Submissions should included the applicant’s selected poem, its English translation and an introductory statement. After a submission is approved, applicants will be sent confirmation emails.
For more information, call 389-2116.
Music event features workshops
MANKATO — Daytime workshops and music industry networking opportunities during the 10th annual Caravan du Nord Mankato visit Oct. 29. Events for area musicians include afternoon workshops in Minnesota State University’s Performing Arts Center 101, a social hour at Johnny B’s in University Square, and a free concert 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Caravan du Nord is an ongoing project of the Minnesota Music Coalition co-sponsored by 89.3 The Current, and the MSU Performance Series. Funding is provided in part by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Workshop topics include “Creating Safer Spaces” and “Building Your Musical Career.”
Musicians of all skill levels and musical genres may participate.
The concert will feature music by Twins of Franklin, Freaque and Mayda.
For more information about the Caravan du Nord activities, call 389-5549.
Free caregivers workshop set
MANKATO — Practical skills for caregivers will be provided during a free six-session workshop that begins Nov. 6 at Catholic Charities Mankato office, 201 N. Broad St.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” sessions are slated 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday for six weeks.
Wednesday is the deadline to register. To sign up or for more information, call 507-458-9687 or send an email to: mcassem@ccsomn.org.
Library offers Halloween activities
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System is offering multiple Halloween-themed activities for children and adults.
Activities slated at BEC Library, 100 E. Main St., include a costume contest, a candy-themed guessing game, Book BINGO for children and Halloween-themed arts and crafts.
Patrons may join the costume contest by wearing their costumes during visits to the library through Oct. 29.
Contest entrants should go to the Youth Services Wing to be photographed. Entrant’s photos will be displayed in the library’s “pumpkin patch” to be judged by Friends of the Deep Valley Libraries volunteers. Winners will be chosen in four age categories.
For more information, go to: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.