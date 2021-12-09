Ornaments, postcards displayed
NEW ULM — White House Christmas ornaments and Secret Service Christmas ornaments and holiday postcards are among the items on display this month at Brown County Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.
The ornaments and postcards are on loan from private collections.
This exhibit is on display on the second floor of the museum.
Submissions sought for plays
MANKATO — The Minnesota Shorts Play Festival has opened submissions for local writers to send in 1-minute comedy plays on the theme of school.
Merely Players will perform four or five of the short plays as part of the Minnesota Shorts Play Festival slated Sept. 8-9 in Mankato at Lincoln Community Theater.
Entrants may submit up to two 1-minute comedies using a pdf format. The author’s name and postal address should be included on the title page, and text for the play should be on a separate page.
Submissions should be emailed to: mnshorts@yahoo.com before noon Jan. 1.
CD release benefits CADA, toy drive
MANKATO — Local musicians will perform holiday favorites and original songs during the River City Holiday II CD release party 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Wine Cafe, 301 N. Riverfront Drive.
Proceeds from CD sales will be donated to Committee Against Domestic Abuse, a nonprofit victim advocacy and emergency shelter organization based in Mankato.
Choreographers present show
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance will showcase individual student choreographers during “En Masse: The Choreographers’ Gallery.”
Performances are 6 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday on campus in the Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre.
Tickets are available at: www.gustavustickets.com or by calling 933-7590.
Ticket holders must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result received within 72 hours of the performance, and show a valid photo ID. Ages 11 and younger are exempt from this requirement. Masks must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
Holiday cabaret slated in Waseca
WASECA — A holiday cabaret by Becky Borneke and Meghan Krause is slated in Schultz Auditorium at Waseca Art Center, 200 State St.
“Peace, Joy and Belonging” shows are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets may be purchased at the art center or by phone at 835-1701.
North Mankato bar sets toy drive
NORTH MANKATO — Toys and donations for CADA Inc. and the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota during an event Saturday at NaKato Bar and Grill, 253 Belgrade Ave.
The seventh annual Great Mankato Toy Drive will feature live music. Performances begin 7 p.m. and feature the bands Poor Lemuel, Just Mirlyn and Bee Balm Fields.
Railroad club open houses set
ST. JAMES — The St. James Model Railroad Club has scheduled several open houses this holiday season at the Roundhouse Inc. building, 307 Tiell Drive.
No admission fee will be charged to those who visit the building between 7-9 p.m. today and Dec. 16 and between 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 18.
The model railroad club is marking its 32nd anniversary. Its members encourage visitors to wear masks while in the building.
Climbing 2 Feed Kids sign-up open
MANKATO — A benefit is planned Jan. 30 at Mount Kato to support a local nonprofit that helps food-insecure youths in the area.
Up to 60 teams will compete in Scheels Climbing 2 Feed Kids team relay-style climb. Team registrations help raise money for Feeding Our Communities Partners’ BackPack and Power Pack programs.
The fundraiser also has a new virtual option this year for people who’d like to participate but are unable to join the physical competition. Team Clementine members commit to raising $100 or more to support FOCP’s mission.
Registration information is available at: www.Climb2FeedKids.org.
Author visit to library postponed
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library has postponed an author’s presentation about his memoir.
“An Evening With Peter Razor” will be rescheduled for sometime in spring 2022.
Free Press seeks difference makers
The Free Press wants your ideas for people in the Mankato region “making a difference,” whether at work, volunteering or in a community endeavor.
They can be unsung heroes or community leaders. We will do feature stories on these people and publish them periodically between now and the end of the year.
Email your ideas to: editor@mankatofreepress.com and put “making a difference” in the subject line.
