Blue Earth County Fair opens
GARDEN CITY — Races, a variety talent show, inflatable rides and agricultural exhibits are planned during Blue Earth County Free Fair today through Sunday at Garden City.
Entertainment includes a lumberjack show and a hot-wings-eating contest. Live music performances, magic shows and a Jack Sparrow pirate show also are planned.
ATV and motorcycle barrel racing begin 7 p.m. today. Compact car races and demolition derbies also are planned on the fairgrounds.
For more information about fair activities, go to: www.blueearthcountyfair.org.
Blues on Belgrade slated Saturday
NORTH MANKATO — Seven groups will perform during a free blues festival noon to 11 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue in lower North Mankato.
Blues on Belgrade’s musical lineup includes The Echoes, Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, City Mouse, Tony Holiday, Murphy Brothers Band, and The Jimmys.
Several food, crafts and beverage vendors will have booths at the festival.
Options plans guided garden tour
MANKATO — Guided garden tours are planned 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 as a fundraiser for a nonprofit that provides pregnancy testing and alternatives to abortions for women with unwanted pregnancies.
Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased 9-10 a.m. on the day of the tour at Options for Women, 11 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 011.
Tour participants will drive to seven gardens in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake. They will be greeted by a board member from Options for Women, an organization affiliated with Elevate Life and Heartbeat International.
Class offers senior driver discounts
MANKATO — Drivers age 55 and older who participate in upcoming courses may be eligible for auto insurance discounts.
A Minnesota Highway Safety Center certified instructor will teach defensive driver techniques and discuss changes in traffic laws during an eight-hour course 5-9 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 9 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
Refresher courses are offered 5-9 p.m. Aug. 2 at Lincoln Community Center and noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
The fee for a refresher course is $24 and the fee for the eight-hour course is $28.
To register or for more information, go to: www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Tours of restored Hunt House set
MANKATO — In-person and virtual tours of the former Hunt House in Mankato are slated 4 p.m. Aug. 5
The tours cost $7 for participants who are not members of Blue Earth County Historical Society.
Owners of the newly restored home, renamed Moulin Rouge House Bed and Breakfast, will be on hand to discuss the structure’s history.
For more information or to register, call 345-5566.
City of Mankato photo contest opens
MANKATO — Photographers of all ages and skill levels may enter images in Mankato’s latest photo contest.
Entries should relate to the contest’s theme, “Hometown Pride.”
This year’s first-place winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Photos must be of locations within Mankato city limits and taken at some point during the last two years. To be eligible for the contest, entries that are recognizable images of people may require consent forms from the photographed individuals.
Digital entries are encouraged and must be at least 300 dpi.
Submitted photos may be used in city of Mankato communication pieces.
Up to 10 photographs may be entered into the contest. Entries must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
For more information about the contest, judging process and ways to enter photographs, visit the city’s webpage at www.mankatomn.gov or call 387-8600.
City pool closing for maintenance
MANKATO — Tourtellotte Pool, 310 E. Mabel St., will be closed to the public Monday.
Closure of the outdoor facility is necessary during a one-day pool maintenance project.
