Artists offer pop-up shop
MANKATO — A group of artists is selling handmade holiday gifts 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Friday and Monday at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
The Holiday Gallery and Art-on-the-Cart Pop-Up Shop offers fine art, toys, home decor, jewelry and accessories created by artists who are VINE members.
Items will be displayed in VINE’s lobby and in its Fifth Floor Art Gallery. A portion of the proceeds will benefit VINE.
More information is available at: vinevolunteers.org or by calling 387-1666
Exhibit offers tips for family stories
WASECA — Waseca Public Library is sponsoring an interactive exhibit that encourages participants to write down their life stories to share with their families.
The exhibit runs Monday through Wednesday during library hours.
The exhibit is geared for all ages and offers a series of creative prompts and displays to help participants discover new ways to collect memories to share with loved ones.
There is no admission fee.
Wind orchestra
announces tour
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College recently announced an upcoming international tour by the Gustavus Wind Orchestra.
Student musicians will participate in the 16-day tour that begins Jan. 19.
The Gustavus Wind Orchestra, founded in 1878, is the premiere and official touring wind ensemble of the Department of Music at Gustavus.
The final concert of this tour is slated Feb. 18 in St. Peter.
