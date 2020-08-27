Exhibits open in New Ulm
NEW ULM — Two art exhibits recently opened at The Grand in New Ulm, 210 N. Minnesota St.
Works by Neil Neidt, of Springfield, are on display in 4 Pillars Gallery on the Grand’s second floor.
Neidt’s exhibit, “Natural Reflections” is on display through Sept. 18 and may be viewed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Creativity Camp Kids participants are displaying their recent projects in the exhibit “New Ulm Art Rocks!” in a display space in front of the The Grand. The display space is named “The Smallest Museum in Minnesota.”
There is no admission fee for either show.
Park concert series concludes Thursday
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library’s free summer concert series continues 5-7 p.m. today at Wheeler Park in North Mankato.
The concert by The David Sandersfeld Band concludes this year’s Music in the Park series. An item in Monday Informer Aug. 24 incorrectly listed a different band.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Dog play night at Spring Lake Park
NORTH MANKATO — A play time for dog owners and their pets is slated for 6-8 p.m. today at Spring Lake Park.
Dogs do not have to be on leashes during the activity, however they must be trained to respond to voice commands.
Gift bags go to the first 50 dogs brought to the park for unstructured play.
For more information, call North Mankato Taylor Library at 345-5120.
Pioneer Power Show canceled
LE SUEUR — Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association has canceled its 47th annual show and its related events, citing health safety concerns.
during the pandemic.
The annual event usually takes place the last weekend of August.
All 2020 events hosted by Pioneer Power Association have been canceled, including its August auction and traditional tractor pull.
Sheriffs’ Association offers scholarships
Scholarships are available throughout the state to students enrolled in law enforcement or criminal justice programs.
Each year, up to 15 $600 scholarships are awarded through the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Law Enforcement Scholarship Program.
Applications are available from individual sheriff’s department offices online at: www.mnsheriffs.org.
