Fundraiser to support cancer survivors set
NEW ULM — An organization formed to support area survivors of breast cancer, B the Light, is planning a fundraiser for its programs.
The Illuminate Hope Gala is slated Oct. 27 at Royal Oak Event Center in New Ulm.
Individual tickets cost $125. To register for the gala, go to: www.bthelightinfo.org.
Originally out of New Ulm, B the Light has begun sponsoring its ReLight Retreats and Hope Huddles in Mankato.
Historical society pub crawl rescheduled
MANKATO — A walking tour of Mankato’s historic South Front Street has been reschedule.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society activity, also billed as a pub crawl, begins 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For tour reservations or more information, call 345-5566.
Grief-support camp registration opens
MADISON LAKE — Registration is open for Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice’s Camp Oz, a grief-support camp for children and teens.
The free daylong camp is slated Oct. 7 on Lake Washington at Madison Lake. Activities include games, arts and crafts, music and small-group time to share about grief and loss.
Youths ages 6-18 who have experienced the death of someone in their life may participate.
Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 27.
To register, go to: mayoclinichealthsystem.org to search for “Camp Oz.”
For more information, email: atkinson.jeanne@mayo.edu or call 507-594-2989.
BENCHS announces new 5K walk/run
MANKATO — Participants in a Sept. 30 fundraiser for a local animal shelter will travel through two park trails in North Mankato and Mankato. BENCHS’ inaugural Tails N Trails 5K walk/run event will use paths AT Spring Lake Park and Hiniker Pond.
Dog owners may bring crowd-friendly pets to the untimed event.
Local vendors will sell food and beverages from a site near the finish line.
To register for the 5K or to sign up to volunteer, go to: benchs.org.
Block party set on SCC lawn
NORTH MANKATO — An evening of family-friendly activities is slated 5-8 p.m. Monday on South Central College’s lawn near the corner of Lee Boulevard and Lookout Drive.
The community block party will feature games, food trucks, the Bookmobile, displays of fire trucks and police cars, and live music by Joe Tougas and Associates.
There is no admission fee. Cash and non-perishable items for ECHO Food Shelf will be accepted.
Participants should bring lawn chairs for seating during the event.
