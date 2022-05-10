Museum host to
free History Day
MANKATO — Registrations are being accepted for a free Family History Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Earth County History Center in Mankato.
The in-person event includes hands-on activities for people of all ages.
Registration is required and may be made by online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/family-history-day-at-bechs-2.
Meeting for area
quilters slated
BLUE EARTH — Quilters of all skill levels may attend Blue Earth Valley Quilters monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday in the media center at Blue Earth Area High School.
The meeting will include a "show-and-tell" activity, discussion of an expo in August and a program about packing for a quilting retreat.
Program available
to arthritis sufferers
MANKATO — A free 5-week program for those suffering from arthritis begins May 16 at VINE Adult Community Center. The Arthritis Foundation Certified program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve flexibility and reduce pain caused by arthritis.
Participants meet 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Jen Wunderlich, VINE’s Health and Fitness Center manager.
Walk with Ease participants must be capable of standing on their feet for at least 10 minutes without pain.
For more information, call 386-5588 or go to: vinevolunteers.com.
Planetarium shows set
at East High School
MANKATO — Mankato East High School will offer free planetarium shows 6:30 and 8 p.m. May 20.
The shows will feature virtual flights through the universe, a comedic look at planets and information about current space exploration and the night sky above Mankato.
Tickets are required and may be reserved at: www.ticketsource.us/mankato-east-planetarium.
Theater announces
'Peter Pan' auditions
NEW ULM — Auditions are slated 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for State Street Theater's musical production of the classic tale “Peter Pan.”
A variety of roles are available. Actors will present "cold reads" from the script and sing during the open auditions at the theater, 1 N. State St.
Performances are scheduled July 8-10.
A crew of volunteers also is needed to help with the production.
For more information, email a request to: info@statestreetnewulm.org or call 359-9990.
Church announces
Syttende Mai meal
NORSELAND — A Syttende Mai Smørgåsbord will be served 4-7:30 p.m. May 21 at Norseland Lutheran Church, 37777 State Highway 22.
The meal is a Ladies Aid fundraiser. Menu items include meatballs, potatoes, herring, baked beans, potato salad, lefse, fresh fruit, breads, rømmegrøt, rice pudding, yiftas and Norwegian cookies. Tickets may be purchased at the door and cost $15 for adults and $5 for youths ages 6-12.
Norseland Lutheran Church is handicap accessible and is located approximately 8 miles northwest of St. Peter.
Recital features
new pipe organ
MANKATO — An inaugural organ recital featuring a newly-installed Rodgers pipe organ is slated 1:30 p.m. May 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Mankato, 220 E. Hickory St.
Featured musicians are Ben Marti, Christine Schulz and Garrett Steinberg.
There is no admission fee.
Open house set
at Cellar Press
NEW ULM — An open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Cellar Press at The Grand, 210 N. Minnesota St.
Cellar Press' inventory includes 11 presses.
For more information, call 359-9222 or email a request to: grand@thegrandnewulm.com.
Fishing outing
for kids planned
ELYSIAN — Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse along with the Sheriff’s Youth Project of Le Sueur County will once again host a Youth Fishing Outing.
Le Sueur County youths, ages 8 to13, may register to participate in the morning fishing event June 4 on German and Jefferson Lakes.
Members of the Minnesota Vikings will be guests at the event that also features boat and water safety demonstrations.
To register, contact Emily O’Brien at 357-8549 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and Sheriff’s Youth Project is a not for profit, civic-minded organization.
Youth hunger relief
fundraiser planned
MANKATO — Feeding Our Communities Partners plans its annual Beer, Brats & Bourbon fundraiser June 23. The hybrid event will be presented by United Prairie Bank, in a hybrid format.
On-site attendees may sample craft beers and bourbon, as well as grilled fare. Also planned are yard games and live music by DW3 and Nate Boots and The High Horses.
The event's second option features BBB block parties. Participants stay at home while tuning in virtually to the fundraiser's live music.
Block party packages include beer, brats and a bottle of bourbon.
All attendees will have access to the BBB silent auction.
Tickets are currently available at: www.feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/bbb.
Feeding Our Communities Partners is a non-profit, hunger-relief program that serves K-12 youth within five school districts.
