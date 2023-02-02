Choir offers free concert Feb. 11
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College’s student choir is offering a free concert 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in Christ Chapel.
The concert is set at the conclusion of the choir’s recent 16-day tour of Europe.
Gustavus Wind Orchestra, founded in 1878, is the premiere and official touring wind ensemble of the Department of Music.
Yoga meditation class to begin
MANKATO — A free class featuring mantra-based meditation techniques and yoga postures will be offered Monday evenings through Feb. 27.
“Yoga Meditation for Change Makers” begins 7 p.m. Monday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Road.
Participants will be invited to share ideas about how to maintain personal balance while working toward systemic change.
Free-will offerings will be accepted for local and global service projects.
Kids’ event for Black History Month
MANKATO — An afternoon of reading and crafts is planned for children ages 6 to 8 during Black History Month Story Time 1-3 p.m. Feb. 11 in Memorial Library on the campus of Minnesota State University.
Registration is necessary for the free event sponsored by African American Affairs at MSU.
Adults may accompany participants.
To register, go to: tinyurl.com/registerforBHMStoryTime.
Nighttime event set at Minneopa Park
MANKATO — The Department of Natural Resources’ candlelight events including one at Minneopa State Park Feb. 11.
Participants may drop by between 5-8 p.m. for candlelight hikes that will begin in the group camp parking lot. The trail is less than 1-mile long and is suitable for beginner-level snowshoers or hikers.
Snowshoes can be rented or checked out at the park by calling 386-3911 in advance.
Hot cocoa will be served near a bonfire at the end of the hike, courtesy of The Friends of Minneopa State Park.
For weather-related updates, call 386-3910 or check visitor alerts at: mndnr.gov/minneopa.
Bach Society sets series of concerts
MANKATO — The Bach Society of Minnesota will perform the first concert of its 91st year 7 p.m. March 1 in Bethany Lutheran College’s Trinity Chapel, 700 Luther Drive.
“Hallelujah!” is a concert of motets by J.S. Bach, his family, and friends, and will be performed mostly a cappella by the Singers of the Bach Society of Minnesota, accompanied by an organist.
Performances also are slated March 3 in St. Paul, and March 4 in Corcoran.
Tickets cost $20 for general admission. Student tickets cost $5.
Bach Society of Minnesota concerts are available in digital form two weeks after each performance at: www.bachsocietymn.org/digital-concerts.
Knights of Columbus annual breakfast set
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Knights of Columbus Council 5551 will host its annual Pro Life Breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 in the lower social hall at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, at Grant Avenue and Sherman Street.
Pancakes, sausages, eggs and beverages will be served.
Free-will offerings will be accepted.
