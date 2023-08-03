‘80s-themed drag show set for Friday
KASOTA — Drag Me With a Spoon production company will present “’80s Night!” 7 p.m. Friday at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery.
Attendees who dress in 1980s attire may compete for prizes.
General admission tickets for the 21+ show cost $20. Food will be available for purchase.
For more information, including reservation details, go to:
Improv group to lead MRCI benefit
MANKATO — Twenty-five contestants will take to the stage with a professional improv group Sept. 8 for the 2023 “Who’s Line Is It Mankato?” at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.
Proceeds from the event will go to MRCI, a local nonprofit that provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
This year’s event is slated as the fifth and final “Whose Line is it Mankato?”
During the unscripted show, participants are asked to go out of their comfort zone and perform in front of an audience. Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, Duane Olenius, vice president of Pioneer Bank, and Sarah Richards, president and CEO of Jones Metal, are among the local people who will take to the stage.
Tickets are still available and sponsorships are available at a variety of levels. Event-only tickets cost $100. Sponsor payments are due Aug. 13.
For more information, visit: www.mymrci.org/whose-line-mankato.
Library sponsoring memoir workshop
NORTH MANKATO — An award-winning writer, artist, educator and adventurer, Glenda Reed, will lead two memoir workshops Saturday at North Mankato Police Annex.
The free workshops are sponsored by North Mankato Taylor Library.
The first workshop slated 2:30-4 p.m. is intended for older patrons, mainly retired people. The second workshop is 5-6:30 p.m. and is designed for adults ages 18 and older.
Registration is required. To register, call 345-5120, stopping in at the library, or go online at: northmankato.com/library_calendar.php.
Speaker to discuss local music scene
MANKATO — Retired local radio personality Pete Steiner will do a presentation focusing on the history of the pop music scene in Mankato 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St.
Admission is $10 for adults who are not members of the society. Members will be charged $7 for admission.
Steiner will discuss what has been considered a “super boom of music” in Mankato and North Mankato that began in 1963 at the time of the British Invasion and ended with the cancellation of People’s Fair in 2000.
The presentation is planned in conjunction with the “Music and Memories exhibit” on display at the center.
To register or for more information, call 345-5566.
Tickets available for MN Shorts fest
MANKATO — Tickets are now available for the 15th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival 7 p.m. Sept. 7-8 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
The festival features six 10-minute short plays and a series of four 1-minute plays directed, cast and produced by Merely Players Community Theater.
Tom Barna, of Eagle Lake, and Destyni Gessner, of Mankato, are among the writers with plays in the festival. Other playwrights are from across the country.
Advance tickets cost $10 and are available at: www.merelyplayers.org.
For more information about the festival, go to: www.mnshorts.com.
Quilters invited to join in exposition
BLUE EARTH — Area quilters are invited to displays works in this year’s Blue Earth Quilt Expo Aug. 11-13 at Blue Earth Area High School.
There is no registration fee.
Participants may show old or new quilts. The display is for items that have not previously been shown at the exposition.
Quilts may be dropped off at Heartland Embroidery or Michele’s Quilting in Blue Earth or brought to the high school between 9-10 a.m. Aug. 10.
Pie, ice cream social set at Gaylord church
GAYLORD — An annual pie and ice cream social is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Gaylord United Church of Christ, near the corner of Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue.
The fundraiser is planned in conjunction with Gaylord’s Eggstravangza town celebration Aug. 10-13.
Sloppy Joes, chips, pickles, homemade pies and desserts, ice cream and beverages will be served. A full meal costs $12 and a serving of pie and coffee costs $4.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support church missions.
