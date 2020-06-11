MANKATO — Bicycle donations will be accepted during The Remember Me Too Movement’s “Celebration of Unity” event Saturday at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center, 1502 Warren St.
The bikes collected during the event will be used by international students experiencing limited transportation options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is being held in partnership with the Newman Center and the ZONTA Club of Mankato.
For information about other options for donating bikes to students, contact Paul Prew at paul.prew@mnsu.edu or call 380-4306.
The Remember Me Too Movement aims to support international students who have lost their jobs and are unable to return home to their families due to new immigration policies. Remember Me Too aims to support these students as many have not only lost their source of income but their families are also unable to provide them with financial support due to the pandemic.
Library to sponsor outdoor movie
NORTH MANKATO — A drive-in showing of the movie “Aladdin” begins at dusk Friday at South Central College’s parking lot, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Motorists may enter the “blue” section parking after 8:30 p.m.; however, occupants should remain seated in vehicles throughout the event.
Movie viewers may bring food and beverages to the free event sponsored by North Mankato Taylor Library.
History center to reopen Aug. 1
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society Board of Trustees has announced a tentative reopen date of Aug. 1 for the Blue Earth County History Museum, 424 Warren St.
The center has been closed due to health concerns from COVID-19 as well as projects such as asbestos abatement on the main level.
Vendors return to St. Peter corner
ST. PETER — St. Peter Farmers Market vendors have begun their 2020 season at the corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue.
Fresh produce, eggs, bakery goods and homemade items may be purchased 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday throughout the season, which is expected to end in October. Beginning in July, the market also will be open 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Interested vendors may call the market’s manager at 995-9357.
Week of Action volunteers needed
MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way is seeking volunteers to participate in service projects during its Week of Action, June 15-19.
The annual event promotes volunteerism by matching volunteers to sites around the region.
Participating organizations include Boy Scouts, Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, Blue Earth County Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity and Partners for Affordable Housing.
Available projects are listed at: MankatoUnitedWay.org/week-of-action.
To register or for more information, call 345-4551.
Madelia farmers market to open
MADELIA — Madelia Farmers Market’s 2020 season begins Wednesday at a new location, the parking lot at the corner of S.E. Eager Avenue and S.E. First Street.
The outdoor market’s hours are 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays through the fall.
Vendors’ booths will be placed 6 feet apart and have additional tables for transactions. Shoppers should wear face masks while at the market.
Payment by credit cards or EBT are not accepted at this time.
There is no fee for vendors. Those interested in selling produce or goods at the market, should call its sponsor, Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic at 642-5225.
