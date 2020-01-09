Library offers activities
NORTH MANKATO — A variety of activities are scheduled this month at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Family Fun Night Sock Hop 6 p.m. Friday is a 1950s-theme event that includes Hula-Hoop and bubble-gum contests. Participants may dress in 1950s attire and bring donations of new socks to be distributed through The Salvation Army. No registration required.
Youths ages 5-12 may participate in a story quilt project 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The interactive program is funded through Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative. Registration is required.
Instruction in book folding will be provided at an adult craft night 6 p.m. Monday in the Police Annex Community Room near the library.
Participants will be shown how to create a paper hedgehog by folding pages of a book.
Registration is required.
To register for programs, stop in at the library, call 345-5120 or go to: northmankato.com/taylorlibrary.
Grantee reception slated
WASECA — A showcase of the region's creative talent will be presented 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Waseca Arts Center, 200 N. State St.
A program featuring 2018 Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council/McKnight Foundation grantees starts at 1:15 p.m. at the center.
Visual artists are first scheduled to discuss their creations, then literary artists Ronda Redmond, of St. Peter, Richard Robbins, of Mankato, and Jack Williams, of Waseca, will read from their works.
Also slated are shoemaker Pegeen Rozeske, of New Ulm, who will talk about her work, and dancer Melissa Rolnick, of St. Peter, who will explain her dance project.
Andrea Gehrke, of New Ulm, will perform music at 2:30 p.m.; Bethel Balge, of New Ulm, will show a music video of her work at 2:55 p.m.; Colin Scharf, of Mankato, will show an excerpt of his film at 3:10 p.m.; and musician John Kruse, of Wells, will perform at 3:45 p.m.
This free event is open to the public.
Works by 11 of the visual artists/grantees are on display at the art center. The 10th annual Artist Grantee Exhibition may be viewed during the reception and during regular gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 6.
Visual artists represented in the exhibit are: Kimberly Baerg, of Waterville; Betsy Byers, Judith Forster, Rachel James, of St. Peter; Shelley Caldwell, of Delavan; Jane Horton, Mika Laidlaw and Todd Shanafelt, of Mankato; Andrew Judkins and Reed White, of North Mankato; and Mary Walchuk, of Elysian.
Art classes offered at Grand
NEW ULM — A painting and drawing class will meet 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of The Grand, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Ten sessions are planned. The instructor is Bernd Hillmann, an artist who recently exhibited his oil and acrylic paintings at Four Pillars Gallery in The Grand.
The cost is $125. Go to www.thegrandnewulm.com to register.
For more information, call 359-9222 or send an email to: grand@thegrandnewulm.com.
Dot Art Party slated
JANESVILLE — Simple projects to be completed by families are scheduled during a Dot Art Party 4 p.m. Tuesday at Janesville Public Library.
The party is based on a story about a caring teacher who dares a doubting student to make her mark and trust in her abilities.
Participating children must be at 8 years old and accompanied by adults.
There is no admission fee. For more information, call 234-6605.
Pottery studio reopens
MANKATO — Clay facilities at Lincoln Community Center have reopened after the holiday break and with hours 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 29 in Room 153.
People with experience in working with clay may purchase punch cards and bags of materials to use at the facility, 110 Fulton St.
A studio manager will be on hand to assist participants with technical questions about the use of potter wheels, slab rollers, extruders, glazes, greenware storage and electric kilns. To purchase a punch card call Mankato Community Education and Recreation at 387-5501 or stop into the office at Lincoln Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.