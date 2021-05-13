North Mankato 5K set May 22
NORTH MANKATO — Participants in the seventh annual Bookin’ on Belgrade Nearly 5K may race in person or go online to join the fundraiser for the library’s summer programming.
The in-person family fun run begins 9 a.m. May 22 near North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave. Race check-in is scheduled 8-8:45 a.m. Snacks and door prizes will be offered.
For more information or to register, call 345-5120 or visit: www.raceentry.com/races/bookin-on-belgrade-nearly-5k/2021/register.
Cook-off slated as fireworks benefit
MADISON LAKE — Barbecue teams will compete in a May 22 cook-off on the north side of town in Madison Lake.
The event opens at 10 a.m. and concludes with a 4:30 p.m. awards ceremony.
Sample tickets are $3 each or $20 for seven samples.
Raffle tickets also may be purchased from Sons of the American Legion members who are raising funds for a fireworks display.
For more information, call the Lucky Lure at 243-4343.
Open house at ambulance base
MADELIA — Tours and demonstrations are part of an open house is slated 4-6 p.m. May 20 at the new Madelia Health Ambulance Base, 106 S.E. Drew Ave.
Attendees are asked to socially distance and wear face masks while they are inside the building.
Movie describes Tubman’s life
ST. PETER — Reservations are open to view movie that describes Harriet Tubman’s efforts to lead hundreds of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.
“Harriet” will be shown 1 p.m. Monday in the St. Peter Public Library meeting room. There is no admission fee.
To reserve a seat or for more information, call 934-7420.
Mankato Symphony virtual concert
MANKATO — A recent concert performed by the Mankato Symphony may be viewed online 3 p.m. Sunday.
Brandenburg” will be available on YouTube, Facebook and MankatoSymphony.org
The concert features Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, Vivaldi’s Winter and Concerto for Two Violins in A Minor and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.
Actors continue radio programs
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company’s radio cast will offer a virtual reproduction of “The Case of the Goofy Groom” from the classic “Adventures of Thin Man” radio series.
The show will be available throughout Sunday on the theater’s social media pages.
People who make donations to SSTC at:
tinyurl.com/49cneybf may view the show after they receive a link.
Youth may join theater group
NEW ULM — An organization meeting for an area youth theater group is planned 6 p.m. Sunday at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St.
Students interested in any part of Protean Players productions such as backstage help, orchestra musicians, costume, prop, makeup and acting may attend.
Auditions are slated next week for the group’s debut performance of the musical “Into the Woods.” Students in grades 7-12 who are interested in trying out for a role in the production should attend the organization meeting or go to: www.statestreetNEWULM.org prior to auditioning.
For more information, email info@statestreetNEWULM.org, or call 507-359-9990.
Bookmark contest honors City Art
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., has announced a bookmark contest to commemorate City Art Walking Sculpture Tour’s 10-year anniversary.
Young artists may compete for pizza prizes in one of the contest’s five categories.
Bookmark templates are available at the library front desk.
Entries are due May 22 and may be returned to North Mankato Taylor Library or Blue Earth County Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.