Open house set at community farm
MANKATO — An open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday is planned to kick off the growing season at Blue Earth County Community Farm, 20612 Indian Lake Road.
Living Earth Center is the host of the family-friendly event featuring games, crafts, snacks and flower planting.
There is no admission fee.
FFA plans vehicle show, fundraiser
ST. PETER — Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be displayed during a daylong event Saturday at St. Peter High School.
Roll’N For Landon is a fundraiser for St. Peter FFA and the Landon Gran Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Vehicle registration is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The registration fee is $10.
A meal will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school. The cost is $10 per meal.
For more information, call 612-296-3972.
Community band seeks members
MANKATO — Mankato Area Community Band is recruiting members for its upcoming series of Tuesday evening concerts.
All interested musicians may participate.
The band’s concert season is slated June 6 through July 18. Most concerts are at Sibley Park on Tuesday evenings.
For more information, contact Larry Dunker at 380-0722.
German Club to meet at parish center
NEW ULM — New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub’s next meeting is 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the parish center at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, 605 N. State St.
The meeting will feature a rescheduled presentation by Hanna Elsdorf, a German immigrant who will discuss her electric bike trip to visit Jimmy Carter.
Anyone interested in the German language or culture may attend.
MSU summer theater opening Wednesday
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will open its 56th season of Highland Summer Theatre Wednesday with a production telling the stories of three married women.
Performances of “The Smell of the Kill” are 7:30 p.m. May 24-27 in the Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts at MSU.
Tickets cost $17. Discounted tickets are available for audience members age 65 and older, children younger than 16 and groups of 15 or more.
Highland Summer Theatre’s season will continue with “The SpongeBob Musical” slated June 7-10.
Season tickets are available for both shows through May 27 and cost $35.
The Box Office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com.
For more information, call 389-6661.
