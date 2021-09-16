Bier on Belgrade set for Saturday
NORTH MANKATO — Bier on Belgrade, which is North Mankato’s Oktoberfest, takes place 2-7 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue.
The Business on Belgrade Association hosts the annual event for attendees age 21 and older. It features keg bowling, pound-the-nail-into-the-old-log game, life-size beer pong and live music.
The music lineup is: Nate Boots 2–3:30pm; Dave Sandersfeld Band 3:30–5 p.m.; and DW3 5:30–7 p.m.
Craft brews and domestic beers will be available for purchase. (Those wearing lederhosen or St. Pauli girl clothing receive a free beer.)
The event is free. No coolers are allowed.
Paranormalist programs slated
LE CENTER — Author Chad Lewis will tell stories about mysterious creatures during upcoming presentations 6 p.m. Monday at Le Center Public Library and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Le Sueur Public Library.
There is no admission fee.
Lewis’ tales include an alien attack at Sauk Centre, a deadly serpent in Lake Pepin, phantom animals and Bigfoot sightings.
Sustainability fair hosted by UCC
MANKATO — Beekeeping, backyard composting and organic gardening are some of the topics for an outdoors sustainability fair 1-3 p.m. Sept. 25 at First Congregational UCC Church, 150 Stadium Court.
Nonprofit environmental groups will have representatives on hand at the event.
Trish Hiscock-Austin from Grass and Roots Outdoors will lead nature walks at 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in nearby Rasmussen Woods.
Discussion of a film about the global plastic pollution crisis is planned Sept. 26 in conjunction with the sustainability fair. People interested in discussing “The Story of Plastic” may watch the film in advance by registering online at vimeo.com/464987600.
For more information, call Jane Dow at 469-5537 or email a request to: janedow47@gmail.com.
Performance series kicks off at MSU
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries has announced its fall schedule of concert events.
The Performance Series professional artist series offers a wide range of music featuring regional, national and internationally recognized artists. Visiting artists also provide master classes, clinics and workshops.
Masks are required at all MSU events.
Fall semester artist and concerts highlights are:
7:30 p.m. Tuesday: An evening featuring Minnesota songwriters Erik Koskinen and Molly Maher.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4: Todd Clouser and A Love Electric, which is comprised of three musicians from different nationalities, critically acclaimed and with a style born out of Mexico City’s music scene.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 12: Midwest folksinger David Huckfelt, along with Jeremy Ylvisasker and JT Bates. Huckfelt’s newest single, “Book of Life,” is dedicated to “the Indigenous water protectors standing up and speaking out for Mother Earth.”
7 p.m. Oct. 23: Erik Koskinen Band will perform at Hooligans.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 26: Good Morning Bedlam will perform three-part harmonies that offer a unique twist on what is generally dubbed as folk music.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 29: The Caravan du Nord Showcase featuring Twins of Franklin, Freaque, and Mayda.
7 p.m. Nov. 13: The Jimmys will perform jump blues, shuffles, boogies, golden-era R&B and New Orleans traditional jazz at Hooligans.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 14: Minnesotan songwriter-performer Charlie Parr.
In addition to Performance Series concerts, David Viscoli and Daniel Rieppel will perform a two-piano recital 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
For ticket information, visit: www.mnsu.edu/music or call 389-5549.
Grief care packages for kids available
MANKATO — Care packages from Camp Oz Cares are being arranged for youths who have experienced deaths of loved ones and are facing the holiday seasons without them.
Adults may make arrangements with Mayo Clinic Health System’s Hospice Department for packages containing materials for grief and remembrance activities, coping strategies, memory crafts and games.
The packages will arrive by mail in the late fall.
To request a package or for more information, visit Mayo Clinic Health System‘s website and search for “Camp Oz.”
For more information, contact the Hospice Department at 594-2989.
Sheriffs Association offers scholarships
MANKATO — Minnesota Sheriffs Association recently announced the 2021 Law Enforcement Scholarship Program. The scholarship fund will award up to 15 $2,000 scholarships this year to students studying to become peace officers.
Awards will be announced by Dec. 28.
Eligible scholarship applicants must be enrolled in one of the following categories: a mandated POST skills program, be in the second year of a two-year law enforcement program or be in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
Application forms and more information is available from county sheriff offices or online at: www.mnsheriffs.org.
