Art fair planned today at SCC
NORTH MANKATO — About 20 vendors will have booths at an indoor art fair 3:30 p.m. today on South Central College’s conference center, 1920 Lee Boulevard.
The college’s graphic communications and multimedia technology programs are the sponsors for “Creative Exchange.”
Works by SCC students, as well as local artists, will be featured in the fundraiser for new equipment on campus.
Attendees are asked to park on the north side of the campus and enter the center through Door 15.
Indigenous astronomy event set for Friday
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s American Indigenous Studies and Astronomy programs are holding Indigenous astronomy events Friday afternoon and evening that include a visit to Jeffers Petroglyphs site near Comfrey.
The activities are open to the public and there is no admission fee.
Assistant professor of astronomy Michael Rutkowski will discuss light pollution and how to preserve the night sky during his 3 p.m. presentation in MSU’s Trafton Central, Room 123.
Participants will then travel about 60 miles to Jeffers Petroglyphs. Transportation is not provided.
The event resumes at 6 p.m. with tours of the site and astronomy-themed activities provided by the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum. Former site manager Tom Sanders will discuss archeoastronomy during his 8 p.m. presentation.
If the weather permits, participants will be able to view the night skies through telescopes set up at the site.
For more information, go to: hss.mnsu.edu/indigenous-astronomy.
Lifelong Learners programs slated
MANKATO — A series of programs are available for older adults in the area.
The April Mankato Area Lifelong Learners schedule is:
• “Advancements and Discoveries That Have Extended Human Life Expectancy” — 2 p.m. today, Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St.; presenter: Michael Bentley, Minnesota State University Biology Department professor emeritus.
• “Women’s Biology: A Journey through Time” — 3 p.m. April 24, Oak Terrace, 1570 Tower Blvd., North Mankato. Presenter: Brittany Smith, MSU instructor.
• A Special Event: “The Viking Age: A mysterious Age of Runes, Raids and Sagas” — 1 p.m. April 28, North Mankato Fire Station No. 2, 1825 Howard Drive; presenter: Arne Kind.
The fee for non-members is $10 per presentation.
For more information, call 389-2011, send request to: LifelongLearners@mnsu.edu or visit: link.mnsu.edu/lll.
