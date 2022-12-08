Rapidan group to offer holiday sale
RAPIDAN — Rapidan Heritage Society will host a holiday sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at the society’s museum in the former St. John Lutheran Church building in Rapidan.
The sale will offer baked goods and vintage Christmas decor items.
The museum is at the corner of Blue Earth County Roads 9 and 33. Its address is: 55209 190th St., Mankato.
Trivia Night set in warming house
NORTH MANKATO — Adults ages 21 and older may compete in trivia contests 7 p.m. Friday in the Spring Lake Park Warming House.
Admission is $12 for pre-registered participants and $15 for those who pay at the door.
Trivia Night is sponsored by North Mankato Culture and Recreation Department and Radio Mankato.
To register, go to: www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-north-mankato/shop/activities/4082330.
Gustavus hosting St. Lucia festival
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College celebrates its 82nd annual festival of St. Lucia today.
A sophomore woman will be crowned St. Lucia during a 10 a.m. ceremony in Christ Chapel.
Gustavus’ ceremony will be livestreamed on the St. Lucia website.
The day includes an 11 a.m. luncheon in Alumni Hall sponsored by the Friends of the Library-Gustavus Library Associates. Luncheon speaker Sarah Ruble, associate provost, will deliver an address called, “Justice, Service, and Telling the Truth.” Tickets cost $30 and may be purchased at: gustavustickets.com.
The Festival of St. Lucia is a Swedish Christmas tradition representing the return of light that represents hope for the future and the end of winter’s long nights.
Cox House to open for visits
ST. PETER — Nicollet County Historical Society’s Cox House, 500 N. Washington Ave., will open to the public 6-8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17-18.
The house has been readied for the Christmas season using Victorian-style decorations.
Admission prices are: $10 for adults, $7 for NCHS members and $5 for children 5-17.
Tickets may be purchase at the door or in advance at: nchsmn.org.
Winter Solstice celebration set
MANKATO — Living Earth Center’s annual winter solstice celebration 6 p.m. Dec. 21 is planned as an in-person event near the center’s Big Red Barn at 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Participants should dress in warm clothing for the mostly outdoors event.
The celebration includes poetry readings, seasonal reflections and a bonfire. A moonlight hike will be offered for interested participants.
Free-will donations will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee. Pre-registration is requested but not required.
Bake sale slated at Kremer House
MINNESOTA LAKE — Hometown Christmas activities include a bake sale noon Dec. 17 at the historic Kremer House in Minnesota Lake.
The bake sale begins at noon and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. for a visit.
Minnesota Lake Historical Society and Minnesota Lake Lions Club are sponsors for the activities.
Sharing Tree deadline nears
MANKATO — Sunday is the deadline for Holiday Sharing Tree donors to return the program’s Giving Cards, accompanied by gift cards to various businesses.
Giving Cards are tags that list recipients’ names, gender and age, along with suggestions for appropriate gift cards.
The following businesses are card pickup/drop-off locations: Fleet Farm, River Hills Food Court and Hy-Vee store locations in Mankato and St. Peter; North Mankato Taylor Library; and First National Bank, Nutter Clothing, all in St. Peter.
For more information, call 386-4972 or go to www.holidaysharingtree.org.
Observance to honor deceased children
NEW ULM — Grieving parents and siblings of deceased children may participate in South Central Minnesota Chapter of Compassionate Friends annual candle-lighting ceremony 7 p.m. Sunday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway St.
A potluck meal will begin 6 p.m. at the church.
The event’s program will include poetry and readings and craft projects.
For more information, including how families may submit photos for use in a slide show planned during the program, call 380-9115, 388-3126 or 399-0002.
New online gallery host of juried show
An online contemporary art gallery based in Minneapolis is accepting artist submissions for an inaugural juried exhibition. 119 North Weatherly was founded by artist and musician Amanda Wirig, formerly of the Mankato area.
The gallery’s exhibitions are offered in a virtual setting space, eliminating costs of renting space, shipping and liability insurance for artworks.
Two-dimensional artists may submit up to three works. The fee is $10 per submitted image. All profit from sales of their works will go to the artists.
The gallery is named for the fictional address of the Kenwood Parkway house made famous in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
For more information, email a request to: 119northweatherlympls@gmail.com; call/text to (507) 340-4993; visit: www.119northweatherly.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.