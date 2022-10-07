River Ramble ride happening Sunday
MANKATO — Mankato River Ramble, the annual bike ride through the area’s scenic Minnesota River Valley, is set for Sunday.
The celebration for cyclists featuring food and music draws more than 1,300 riders for tours ranging in length from 12 to 26 to 42 miles, according to a release from organizers. The event raises funds for Greater Mankato Bike & Walk Advocates and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.
This year’s event will include five rest stops featuring live music at Land of Memories Park, Minneopa State Park, Rapidan Dam, Lake Crystal and Minnemishinona Falls.
Riders can register on the day of for $45 at Land of Memories beginning at 8 a.m., with people between age 18-22 with school IDs able to register for $20. People 17 and younger can ride for free.
Brass quintet to play Saturday
MANKATO — A traditional brass group, the Armstrong Boulevard Brass Quintet will perform Edvard Grieg songs 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.
Free and open to the public, the concert will likely draw about 50 people, said quintet vice president Adrian Lo. “To fill the church up with brass music, I think will be just wonderful. It’s an atypical way to enrich your Saturday morning,” he said.
Players in the quintet include Thomas Bierer and Craig Brenden, both on trumpet, Steve Spieker on French horn, David Stordalen on trombone and Al Tonn on tuba.
The program will music of Grieg, who lived from 1843 to 1907 and was the son of musical and music-loving parents in Norway. When he died, he was given a state funeral in Oslo.
