Festivities planned for annual meeting
WASECA — A Fourth of July celebration Monday at Waseca is planned by members of a group originally organized in 1864 to fight crime in Waseca County.
The 158th annual meeting of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives begins with a potluck picnic noon Monday in Northeast Park. Festivities are open to the public. There is no admission fee.
WCHTD members invite the public to attend their annual meeting, an activity that’s generally more fun that business. Games are slated in the afternoon, including sack races, an egg toss, cracker whistling and bubble blowing.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
American Red Cross is seeking blood donations, especially in the first days of July.
To find a list of upcoming Red Cross mobile/community blood drives throughout the Minnesota and Dakotas region, go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
For more information, call 800-733-2767.
‘West Side Story’ production set
SLEEPY EYE — Tickets are available for a local community theater group’s production of “West Side Story.” Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. July 14-15 and 2 p.m. July 17 at St. Mary’s School Auditorium, 104 S.W. St. Mary’s St.
Reserve tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students. To purchase advance tickets, call 794-7873 or stop at the school box office between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays.
General admission ticket prices are $9 for adults and $7 for students and may be purchased at the door.
Adaptive water-skiing sessions offered
MANKATO — Southern Minnesota Independent Living Enterprises and Services will offer three sessions of adaptive water-skiing Wednesdays in July. People with disabilities who are interested in water skiing may participate in the sessions on Madison Lake.
Sessions are 3:30-7 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27. There are no age restrictions. Registration is required in advance.
SMILES is seeking volunteers to assist at the sessions.
For more information and to receive registration forms, contact Anna at SMILES by phones at 345-7139 or email ajones@smilescil.org.
Library to host water carnival
WASECA — Water games are part of a free family carnival 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Trowbridge Park in Waseca.
Activities include a water balloon catapult, dunk tank, Lego boats and face painting.
A free lunch will be served.
The carnival is a collaboration with Waseca Public Library, city of Waseca and its parks, police and fire departments, Waseca Art Center and Waseca Water Park.
Historical society plans open house
ELYSIAN — Le Sueur County Historical Society is hosting July 4th Holiday Open House 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at its Elysian museum, 301 N.E. Second St.
Visitors may learn how to research family and county history and find out about ongoing LCHS educational programs, fundraisers and volunteer opportunities. New and returning board members will be on hand.
An LCHS art history educational video will be shown featuring the life and art of Waterville native Adolf Dehn, one of the state’s most famous and important artists.
Memorial 5K run honors Freeberg
MADISON LAKE — A Memorial 5K Run/Walk July 23 at Madison Lake honors a 2007 graduate of Mankato East High School.
Patrick Freeberg was a 20-year-old Navy aircraft mechanic stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, when he died Feb. 19, 2010.
Proceeds from the race will be used to fund a scholarship that’s given to an athlete on the Mankato East cross country or track team.
Racers may check in at 8 a.m. July 23 for the run that begins 9 a.m.
To register, go to: raceroster.com/events/2022/60576/patrick-freeberg-memorial-runwalk.
The classic 5K memorial race is slated in conjunction with Madison Lake’s Paddlefish Days town celebration.
Pizza focus of new Farmamerica event
WASECA — Several activities related to ingredients in pizza are planned during a new event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 9 at Farmamerica in rural Waseca.
Activities include cow milking, tomato DNA extraction, crafts and games. Pizza will be served.
Advance tickets cost $12 per adult, $10 per youths. There is no admission fee for children age 2 and younger or for Farmamerica members.
To order tickets online, go to: farmamerica.org.
Authors to visit New Ulm library
NEW ULM — New Ulm Public Library, 17 N. Broadway, will be the host to presentations by two Minnesota authors next week.
Jess Lourey will discuss her mysteries and thrillers for younger readers — including her newest book “Bloodline” — during her presentation 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There is no admission fee for the programs that are sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Author and researcher Chad Lewis will discuss Minnesota’s history UFO reports during his presentation 3:30 p.m. July 8.
For more information, call 359-8331.
