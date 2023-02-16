Piano festival to feature Ashcraft
MANKATO — A 2023 Bunny Just Piano Festival concert featuring Douglas Ashcraft will be 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall in the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
Ashcraft is an active chamber musician and has performed in recitals at Carnegie Recital Hall, Alice Tully Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall and Jacqueline Du Pre Hall at Oxford University in England. He is a member of the artist faculty at Idyllwild Arts Academy in southern California.
General admission concert tickets cost $10.
For more information or to order tickets, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets or call 389-5549.
Other events planned during the three-day festival include a master class session with area college pianists Friday and a piano competition and a master session Saturday.
FFA meeting open to public
MANKATO — Mankato FFA Alumni and Supporters’ third annual meeting begins 7 p.m. Monday at Mankato East High School, Room 202.
The meeting will include a recap of 2022 as well as discussion of plans for 2023 and an election of officers.
For more information, call 327-5299 or email a request to: mankatoffaalumni@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in FFA may attend. The mission of the alumni/supporters group is to promote FFA and greater knowledge and support of ag industry and ag education.
