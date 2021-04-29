Fundraiser set at Kasota gym
KASOTA — Minnesota Power Athletics’ Showcase and Tumble-A-Thon 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday is a fundraiser for the nonprofit cheerleading and tumbling gym located at 529 Industrial St.
Contributors may sponsor athletes per tumble or donate a flat amount.
Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase gym equipment.
For more information, call 382-2593 or email a request to: MNPowerAthletics@gmail.com.
Detention camps discussed today
MANKATO — A person who was raised in a detention camp for people of Japanese descent will present a virtual lecture 4 p.m. today.
Sam Mihara’s presentation “Japanese American Imprisonment During World War II” is sponsored by Minnesota State University. There is no fee, but registration is required at: sbs.mnsu.edu/events/sam-mihara/.
Mihara was born in the early 1930s and raised in San Francisco. His parents had immigrated to the U.S. in the 1920s. When World War II broke out, the U.S. government forced the Mihara family to move first to a detention camp in Pomona, California, and then to a remote prison camp in Wyoming.
Among the event’s sponsors are the colleges of Arts and Humanities, Education and Social and Behavioral Sciences.
MarketFest kicks off on Saturday
ST. PETER — Vendors will sell a variety of merchandise 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from booths set up on downtown sidewalks along Minnesota Avenue.
St Peter MarketFest starts this week and is slated through October.
For more information and a vendor map, go to: www.facebook.com/events/30151659815557.
BECHS announces virtual programs
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society has announced its May online program offerings.
The program schedule is:
“The Life and Art of Marian Anderson” 4 p.m. May 6. The registration is $7 for participants who are not BECHS members.
“Talking Ancestors Genealogy Group: Success Stories” 11 a.m. May 8. Registration required for this free program.
“Virtual Tour: Silk Stocking Stroll Part 2” 4 p.m. May 20. The registration fee is $10 per household.
To register, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com. For more information, call 345-5566.
Looney Lutherans show slated May 8
NEW ULM — The Looney Lutherans comedy trio will present “Young(ish) at Heart” 7 p.m. May 8 at State Street Theater Co., 1 North State St.
Show segments include a game show “What’s In Your Lunchbox?” and musical advice for dealing with aches and pains and creative tips for keeping fit.
Tickets cost $12.50 for adults and $8 for students and are available at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee, and online at: statestreetNEWULM.org. If the show is not sold out, ticket prices at the door will be $15 for adults and $10 for students.
More information, including safety protocols, is available at: statestreetNEWULM.org, or by emailing a request to: statestreettheater@gmail.com or calling 359-9990.
Women’s health expo on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Local physicians will present information on a variety of topics specific to women’s health during an in-person event 4-6 p.m. Monday at Springfield Area Community Center.
Spring Into Good Health, sponsored by New Ulm Medical Center and Springfield Area Clinic, is an in-person event and is free to attend, but advance registration is required due to capacity limitations and social distancing protocols.
Attendees must register in advance for the free event. To register, call 507-217-8143 or go online to: bit.ly/SpringfieldHealth.
Handcraft series starts Tuesday
NORTH MANKATO — A free instructional series in beginning crocheting and knitting techniques will be offered in May by North Mankato Taylor Library. The four virtual classes are slated 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Participants will receive supplies.
Registration is required for the series geared toward teens and adults. To register, go to: northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar, stop in the library or call 345-5120.
