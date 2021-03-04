Embroidery, ceramics on display
ST. PETER — Two St. Peter artists works — complex embroidery works and new ceramic pieces — will be featured Friday through April 10 at the Arts Center of St. Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Larissa McConnell is a costume design and technology instructor at Gustavus Adolphus College. Her complex embroidery works reference brain scans, nebulas, eyeballs, winter scenes and other elements of science and art history. She completed some of the pieces while being treated for leukemia.
St. Peter ceramic artist Joel Moline’s new works will be displayed in the art center’s north window gallery.
Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
McConnell will talk about her exhibition, her creative process and other topics during a three-part interview that will air 1 p.m. March 11, 18, and 25, 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM.
The show will be archived for two weeks at kmsu.org.
Live chamber concert set
NEW ULM — ProMusica Minnesota will present a live concert 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 N State St., New Ulm.
Featured performers for the concert are pianist Bethel Balge (ProMusica’s artistic director) and Minnesota Orchestra members Silver Ainomäe and Gabriel Campos.
The concert features pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Claude Debussy and Johannes Brahms.
Seating is limited, social distancing and masking will be required throughout the performance. Disposable masks will be available if needed. The hour-long concert will be performed without an intermission.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. To purchase tickets online, go to: promusicamn.com.
Funding for the concert was provided through a grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.
Batt presentation slated March 18
ST. PETER — Columnist Al Batt will tell stories and reflect on nature and winter during a presentation 2 p.m. March 18 in Room 219 at St. Peter Community Center.
The program also will be available virtually.
There is no admission fee for the program sponsored by Friends of the St. Peter Public Library; however, registration is required.
To register, call the St. Peter Recreation Office at 934-0667 or go to: secure.rec1.com/MN/stpeter-mn/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE0Mzk5Nzc=.
Scary creatures to be discussed
MANKATO — Paranormal cases involving Bigfoot, vampires and the demon of Calvary Cemetery will be discussed during a virtual presentation 10:30 a.m. March 13.
Blue Earth County Public Library is the host of Chad Lewis’ presentation about the scary side of Minnesota.
Lewis holds a master’s degree in psychology and has authored 20 books on the supernatural. He has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting” and ABC’s “Scariest Places on Earth.”
To attend the presentation, go to: www.zoom.us and use meeting id 920 9463 6941.
There is no registration fee. Funding was provided with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Paper-bag town materials available
WASECA — A grab-and-go activity pack for young children who are patrons of the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System includes supplies to create up to 10 buildings in a paper bag town.
To register for a Mayor’s Pack kit, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Program features Sibley Park Dam
MANKATO — “Swimming in the River: The Sibley Park Dam” is the title of a presentation 4 p.m. today.
Blue Earth County Historical Society is sponsoring Tim Pulis’ presentation based on his latest Historian newsletter article.
The registration fee is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members. To register, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
The presentation will be available to registered viewers through Sunday.
Juried show displayed at 410
MANKATO — The 410 Project’s annual juried exhibition is on display through Saturday at the community art space, 523 S. Front St.
Gallery hours are 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information, send an email to: the410project@hotmail.com.
