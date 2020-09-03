Visual artist co-hosts KMSU show
ST. PETER — St. Peter artist Charlie Putnam will co-host “Live From The Arts Center” in lieu of an opening reception for his solo exhibit at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave. The show airs 1 p.m. today on KMSU 89.7FM.
The radio show airs 1-2 p.m. Thursdays throughout September and October.
New mixed media works by Putnam may be viewed at the arts center through Oct. 31.
Singing Hills Chorus seeks singers
MANKATO — Singing Hills Chorus, a program of Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s, has selected “I Will Sing” as its fall theme song.
The song’s lyrics reflect the chorus’ commitment to keep singing and foster joy and well-being for people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia, an ACT on Alzheimer’s press release said.
Rehearsals will be provided in a digital format. Members rehearse online for approximately an hour and have opportunities to socialize beforehand.
The chorus is seeking “duets” — sets of two singers, one who is living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and one who is a family member or friend.
Rehearsals begin 10 a.m. Sept. 10 and are slated through Oct. 29 and will be led by Music Director Kristin Ziemke. Singing experience is not required. Music books and practice CDs will be provided.
The chorus will present a pre-recorded concert on social media in mid-November.
Choir members may choose to participate in an ongoing research study.
To register or for more information, visit: www.singinghillschorus.org or send an email to: katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
Auditions set for ‘Charlotte’s Web’
NEW ULM — State Street Theater will be holding auditions for its production of “Charlotte’s Web” to be performed in November.
Auditions are 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 17, and 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Roles are available for actors ages 16 and older. Auditions will be a cold read from the script and are at the State Street Theater Co.
, 1 N. State St., New Ulm. (Enter at Washington Street parking lot, backstage door.)
Rehearsals will take place from September to November. Performances will be Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20-22.
For more information, email statestreettheater@gmail.com or call 507-359-9990.
Library to resume storytimes virtually
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library will resume its storytimes for preschoolers in a virtual format.
Mitzi Roberts from Dance Express will kick off the new season 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Storytimes will be every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the school year.
For more information, including the Zoom link to join the storytimes, go to: beclibrary.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=127.
Blood donation opportunities
MANKATO — Sport Clips and American Red Cross are planning a partnership promotion that highlights childhood cancer awareness. This month, people who donate blood or platlets at a Red Cross drive through Sept. 30 are eligible for a free haircut coupon.
Donors may make appointments using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips, by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Area drives are slated:
Mankato — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, 1200 N. River Drive; 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Blue Earth County Library;10:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Blue Earth County Library; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept 11, Blue Earth County Library.
Mapleton — 1-6 p.m. Sept. 15, St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 102 N. Central Ave.
Le Sueur — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11, Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center, 621 S. Fourth St.
