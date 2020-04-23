Bank supports financial literacy bee
NORTH MANKATO — Pioneer Bank is a local sponsor for a first-of-its-kind nationwide financial literacy challenge.
The EVERFI National Financial Bee invites students to participate in an interactive course to learn about earning, spending and growing money.
Students, ages 13 to 18, who complete the course may submit essays based on what they have learned. The essayists will compete for one of three scholarships, ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.
The financial bee is active and available through April 30. The scholarship essay contest is open through May 8.
For more information, contact a Pioneer Bank or call 375-3201.
Songs on the Lawn dates moved
MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth’s 17th annual Songs on the Lawn series has been rescheduled due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The free event featuring music, entertainment and local food typically is slated over the noon hour on Thursdays in June.
The 2020 musical lineup is:
July 9 — Mark Joseph & The American Soul; July 16 — Jeremy Poland Band; July 23 — Irie Minds; and July 30 — Chemistry Set.
For more information, visit: greatermankato.com/songs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.