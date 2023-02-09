Library to host talk by Eskens
MANKATO — Minnesota author Allen Eskens will speak 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St. There is no admission fee for the presentation about Eskens’ path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels.
The presentation will include a question-answer session and a book-signing opportunity.
Eskens is the author of bestseeler “The Life We Bury” and several other books.
Author Griffiths to read, speak at MSU
MANKATO — The next author in Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series is novelist and visual artist Rachel Eliza Griffiths, who will be on campus Thursday for a series of free events.
Her day begins at 10 a.m. when she’ll lead a workshop at the Hubbard Building, Room 201, 424 N. Riverfront Drive. From 3-4 p.m., she will deliver a talk on craft in Centennial Student Union in the combined room 253, 254 and 255. And at 7:30 p.m., she reads from her work in those same combined rooms.
Griffiths’ most recent hybrid collection of poetry and photography, “Seeing the Body” won the 2021 Hurston/Wright Foundation Legacy Award in Poetry, the 2021 Paterson Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the 2021 NAACP Image Award.
Her literary and visual work has appeared widely, including The New Yorker, the Paris Review, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Best American Poetry (2020, 2021), Guernica, the Kenyon Review, Lit Hub and many others. Wind orchestra sets home concert date
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Wind Orchestra will perform its home concert 7 p.m. Feb. 18 on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. There is no admission fee to attend “Toward the Horizons” in Christ Chapel.
The ensemble recently returned from a two-week long tour in Spain and France.
Skaters announce ‘Alice on Ice’ show
NEW ULM — The New Ulm Figure Skating Club has announced performance dates for its 35th annual ice skating show in New Ulm.
“Alice on Ice” will be presented 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 4 and 1 p.m. March 5.
The New Ulm Figure Skating Club has more than 70 skaters participating in the show. The skaters range in age from 3 to 80 and they are from Comfrey, Courtland, Fairfax, Gibbon, Hanska, Lafayette, Madelia, New Ulm, Searles, Sleepy Eye, St. Peter and Winthrop.
Advance tickets are available at the New Ulm Hy-Vee and cost $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-17.
For more information, go to: nuskate.org.
YMCA to host yoga retreat
MANKATO — Mankato Family YMCA is the sponsor of a one-day yoga retreat 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the facility.
The event will include a variety of activities and workshops that are open to non-members as well as members.
Admission is $50 per person and includes the cost of a lunch. Registrations are due Friday and may be made at Mankato Family YMCA’s Facebook page.
