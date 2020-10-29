Submit your cookie recipes
MANKATO — There’s nothing quite like a good cookie spread to share with family and friends, especially during the holiday season. Share the love with our readers!
Mankato Magazine is looking for your cookie recipes — sugar and peanut butter, frosted, cutout or drop! — to be featured in December’s issue!
Share your favorite holiday cookie recipes by sending them to drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com. Last day to submit is Oct. 30.
Haunted house opens Friday
NEW ULM — Halloween celebrators may walk through the New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House, 21 S. Minnesota St., between 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
This year’s theme is “The Olson Family Funeral Home” for the activity recommended for ages 10 and older.
A Kids Tour 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday is designed as a well-lit and non-scary walk through the haunted house.
Lights in the house will be off during the event’s Blackout Tour 10-11 p.m. Saturday. Glow sticks will be distributed to groups touring the house.
Only cash will be accepted as payment. The general admission fee is $10 and a $3 admission fee will be charged for the Kids Tour.
Pandemic safety procedures and restrictions will be in place.
For more information, go to: newulmnightmares.com.
Discussion focuses on historic blizzardsMANKATO — Historic blizzards in the area are the topic for today’s Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History@Home presentation.
The 4 p.m. virtual program is a “look back” at some of the more memorable blizzards of Blue Earth County’s past, including the Halloween Blizzard of 1991.
Participants who are not BECHS members pay a $7 registration fee to attend. For more information or to register, go to: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Makerspace offer tours on Saturday
MANKATO — Tours are slated at a nonprofit workspace for artisans and entrepreneurs. Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave., will open its doors to the public 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
Halloween-themed activities, including a costume contest, are planned during the tours.
For more information, go to: mankatomakerspace.org.
Videos feature Hillstrom exhibits
ST. PETER — Videos have been created of the current exhibits at the Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College, which is closed to general walk-in visits during the pandemic.
The videos provide virtual tours that allow a wider audience for two exhibits, “Cancer Never Had Me: Views by Artists” and “Artists Who Had Cancer: Works from the Hillstrom and Shogren-Meyer Collection.”
To watch the videos, go to: youtube.com/watch?v=Y3QIhV52fDc&feature=youtu.be. or visit the museum’s webpage at: gustavus.edu/finearts/hillstrom/exhibitions.php.
An introductory video to the exhibits also may be viewed. This video was created in conjunction with the 2020 Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College, “Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology,” and can be found at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdkLjKQxN_s&feature=youtu.be.
The exhibitions will be on view through Nov. 8. Members of the public may make arrangements to enter the museum to view the exhibits by emailing appointment requests to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu to request.
“Cancer Never Had Me” features works by artists affected by cancer. Submissions were considered by the exhibition’s juror Gregory Jecmen, a retired associate curator at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC. In addition to selecting the 45 artworks in the exhibition, Jecmen also awarded first, second, third and fourth prizes, and cited four works for honorable mention.
“Artists Who Had Cancer” features works from the permanent collection of the Hillstrom Museum of Art and works lent by collectors Daniel Shogren and Susan Meyer. The 32 paintings, drawings, photographs and prints are the work of 16 different American artists who all succumbed to cancer.
Exhibit features water-related workMANKATO — Works by Bend of the River Photography Club members are on display through Dec. 31 at Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.
The exhibit featuring water-related images is showing in conjunction with a display of the Minnesota Humanities Center’s traveling exhibit “We Are Water MN.”
Advance appointments are necessary to visit the history center at this time. To schedule an appointment, contact BECHS at 345-5566 or go to: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
VINE sets programs, support groups
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action, 421 E. Hickory St., is offering several programs and support groups in November.
Virtual programs include:
• “Be Prepared for What’s New in Medicare for 2021” 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. The program’s presenter is Robin Thompson, information and assistance director with Senior LinkAge Line. Questions for Thompson should be sent before noon Tuesday to: mikel@vinevolunteers.com. Participants also may ask questions by using the chat function during the presentation.
• “Looking at Racism From the Beginning” 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The program will be offered over Zoom and will feature Mankato native John Biewen, a journalist/documentarian who share his findings about racism.
• “Diet and Exercise For Seniors During COVID” 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The Zoom presentation by Emma Schalow of Open Door Health Center will focus on healthy nutrition for people as they age and strategies for staying healthy and safely exercising during COVID-19 as the winter months approach.
• “Utilize Gratitude to Set Your Life’s Direction” 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The Zoom presentation by meditation coach Britta Higginbotham will feature information about healing through the practice of mindfulness and meditation.
VINE will sponsor support groups that meet in November. Registration is required for attendees and may be made by calling 386-5583.
The meetings include:
• Grief and Loss Support Group. The eight-week series begins Wednesday, Nov. 4, and meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through December at VINE Community Center.
• Support Group for Caregivers Who are LGBTQ+ will meet via Zoom 4-5 p.m. Wednesday and Nov. 18.
• Caregiver Support Groups. In-person support groups for caregivers will be offered Nov. 11 and Nov. 25 at the community center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.