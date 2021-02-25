Author to discuss monuments
MANKATO — Author and historian Karen L. Cox will give a 90-minute virtual presentation on “Confederate Monument Challenges and Community Response” 4 p.m. today.
The presentation is an event sponsored by Minnesota State University’s Library Services, Department of History, Division of Diversity and Inclusion, College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and College of Arts and Humanities.
Cox’s presentation will focus on “what these statues meant to those who erected them and how a movement arose to force a reckoning.”
The event is free and open to the public by logging in at: minnstate.zoom.us/j/96115914669.
Access to the event is limited to 500 attendees.
Outdoor event set on Lake Crystal
LAKE CRYSTAL — Several outdoors activities are slated Saturday at Lake Crystal.
Spring Break on Crystal Lake begins at 10 a.m. and includes a golf course, sled racing, ski plane rides and children’s activities.
Concessions will not be available at the event.
For more information, go to: www.lakecrystalchamber.com/news-and-events.
55+ Driver discount program offered
MANKATO — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount courses in Mankato.
A certified instructor will provide defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
Sessions are slated 5 p.m. March 1 and March 18 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
The fee for the four-hour refresher course is $24 . The eight-hour course for first-time participants is $28.
For more information, call 1-888-234-1294. To register online, visit: www.driverdiscountprogram.com.
Salvation Army to offer food vouchers
MANKATO — The Salvation Army is providing grocery vouchers for qualifying households.
The food assistance program is similar to the Salvation Army’s food voucher system at Christmas.
There will be an online application period from March 1-15. Print copies of application forms may be requested by calling 345-7840.
March 15 is the deadline for applications.
For this program, the head of household will qualify for $25, and an additional $5 per person in the household will be added—with a limit of six people total (no household will receive more than $50).
For more information, go to: SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.
Photographer to discuss drones
ST. PETER — Photographer Jon Smithers, of St. Peter, is the presenter for a program 11 a.m. March 4 in the St. Peter Community Center, 227 S. Front St.
The program is sponsored by St. Peter Area Senior Center.
Smithers, who recently received national attention for his filming of a cliff collapsing, will discuss how he uses drones to take photographs.
Participants also may attend by going to: global.gotomeeting.com/join/527329525; or dialing in at: (866) 899-4679 or 1-(571) 317-3116a nd using the access code: 527-329-525.
Home & Lifestyles Show canceled
MANKATO — The Home & Lifestyles Show originally programed from March 26-28 at the River Hills Mall is canceled.
The show is now slated for later this year from Oct. 1-3 at the River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
The show features vendors and area professionals in home building, remodeling, home maintenance and landscaping industries.
New to Medicare virtual class
MANKATO — Senior LinkAge Line offers a New to Medicare virtual class from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 9.
The class is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D.
Topics include an introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage.
The class also covers Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from the befits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
For more information, and to register, go to mnraaa.org/calendar. Space is limited.
WAC displaying three exhibits
WASECA — Exhibits featuring a postcard project, works by members of the center’s Wednesday art group and paintings by Brad Donner are on display through March 5 at Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
For more information, call 835-1701 or go to: WasecaArtCenter.org.
