Virtual Hubbard House tours offered
MANKATO — Although the Hubbard House is closed to the public, the museum’s spaces may be viewed via virtual tours.
The Hubbard House Facebook page will feature virtual tours highlighting different rooms and items throughout the historic home.
The Rensselaer D. Hubbard House, built in 1871, originally was a private home for a successful Mankato businessman and his family.
The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.
Blue Earth County Historical Society Board of Trustees recently announced its decision to not open Hubbard House for the 2020 summer season because most of its rooms do not allow for social distancing during the pandemic.
For more information about the Hubbard House and BECHS programs, contact BECHS at: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Library system hosts fairy/folklore festival
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s virtual Fairytale and Folklore Festival will feature storytellers, enhanced story walks, a shadow puppet performance and workshop, book clubs, ukelele sing-a-longs and craft projects.
Several authors and illustrators will participate.
“The Yeti and the Jolly Lama: A Tale of Friendship” and “Rumplestiltskin” are two of the tales slated for story walks on the grounds of libraries in the system.
Hanna Cesario will lead participants in several fairytale and folklore-inspired ukulele sing-a-longs throughout July and August. The local musician will teach attendees the chords, strumming patterns and words to a few songs.
Library staff will teach kids how to make a wish jar, a crown and other items from craft materials that may be picked up from curbside take-and-make packs. Fairytale and folklore-focused book clubs are slated throughout the summer.
There are no admission fees for the activities; however, most events require advance registration. To register, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
Blood drive slated in Elysian
ELYSIAN — Blood donors may participate in a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. Monday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elysian.
The drive is sponsored by the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools’ FCCLA group.
Appointments may be made by sending an email to: bmader@wem.k12.mn.us or by calling 362-4655.
