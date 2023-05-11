Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.