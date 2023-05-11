Jazz band concert set at State Street
NEW ULM — A group of jazz musicians based in southern Minnesota will perform 7 p.m. Friday at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
Members of the Real Big Band include 18 musicians who perform a variety of contemporary jazz.
Tickets cost $15 at the door.
Student honor project offered as spring play
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College Theater Department opens its spring production “Fewer Emergencies” tonight and it runs through Sunday in Anderson Theater.
Shows begin 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The production is the Honors project of Sam Peters, senior English and theater major.
“Fewer Emergencies” is under the direction Henry MacCarthy, an associate professor at Gustavus.
General public tickets cost $10 and may be purchased online at: gustavustickets.com.
Information about specific content warnings is available by emailing a request to Kristi Borowy at kborowy@gustavus.edu.
Author Jimenez to visit Waseca
WASECA — A bestselling author known for the romantic comedies she’s penned will speak 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waseca Public Library.
There is no admission fee for the presentation by Minnesota-based Abby Jimenez, author of “The Friend Zone,” “Part of Your World” and “Yours Truly.”
Jimenez also is the founder of a bakery that has won numerous Food Network competitions and has amassed an international following.
Her Waseca presentation is sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library System.
Pops concert to feature SPHS choir
ST. PETER — St. Peter High School’s 2023 Pops Choir Concert is slated 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s performing arts center.
Tickets to “On Broadway!” cost $5 per adult attendee.
A choir fundraiser begin before the concert at 5:30 p.m. in the commons area. A silent auction, concessions and open mic performances are planned. Proceeds will be used to support programming for choir students and to bring in musicians and directors to work with students.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium, with a special senior recognition ceremony at 7:15 p.m.
Forum to focus on energy challenges
NORTH MANKATO — The future of Minnesota’s energy challenges will be discussed at the Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s May forum 9 a.m. Friday at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
Presenter Joe Sullivan, vice chairman of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, also will discuss the role of his commission. Sullivan also is chairman of the MISO Regional Expansion Criteria and Benefits Working Group and a member the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
There is no admission fee for the hybrid event. To register for the virtual option, go to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAodOGtpj8jEtL1N8Tetqo3rHlYjNp2egRZ.
