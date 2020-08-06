Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A few showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.