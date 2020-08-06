Historical society seeks school photos
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society’s is seeking help from the public to complete a photograph collection of rural schools.
Photographs of Brown County’s rural school houses are need for a permanent museum exhibit slated for installation in the spring. The exhibit will feature developments in Brown County, including its schools.
Submitted original photographs will be scanned and returned to their owners.
BCHS is requesting photographs of district schools that were in townships throughout the county, especially schools that existed prior to 1910.
For more information about the project, contact Darla Gebhard, BCHS research librarian, at research@browncountyhistorymn.org or call 233-2619.
Parks presentation set for Saturday
MANKATO — Iconic Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be highlighted during a presentation 7 p.m. Saturday at Minneopa State Park 5 miles southwest of Mankato.
The program will include information about Minneopa, Flandrau and Fort Ridgely parks.
Registration for the free program is required and must be made by 5 p.m. Friday. To register, send an email to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us
A Minnesota State Park pass ($7 daily or $35 yearly) is required to drive into Minneopa State Park and can be purchased at the park office.
Local One Minnesota book discussion set
WASECA — Area readers may participate in a statewide book club, One Minnesota. The book club invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss the selection.
This summer’s selection is “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota” a series of essays by Native writers and writers of color in Minnesota.
Copies of the book is available from local libraries. Free downloads may be found at: Ebooks Minnesota.
A virtual book discussion by contributor David Lawrence Grant 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 will be facilitated by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
To register for the event, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Arts Center member show extended
ST. PETER — The 2020 Member Exhibition has been extended through Aug. 29 at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
More than 100 pieces created by Arts Center members are on display.
Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Collages displayed in New Ulm exhibit
NEW ULM — Collages created by Megan Rolloff are on display through Aug. 14 at 4 Pillars Gallery on the second floor of The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St.
Gallery hours for the exhibit “Feminist Theory” are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A virtual show of Rolloff’s exhibit may be viewed at: www.thegrandnewulm.com/virtual-gallery.
Taylor Library plans outdoor events
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library is offering outdoor activities this month.
A drive-in story time is slated 3:30- 4 p.m. today and Aug. 13, 20 and 27 at Storybook Park in North Mankato. Occupants of vehicles may listen to stories being read during the free activity.
Music in the Park, a summer concert series at Wheeler Park, continues this month. Good Night Gold Dust performs 7 p.m. today.
This week’s Movies in the Park selection will be shown 9-11 p.m. Friday near the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility.
Story Time at the Pool 9:30-10 p.m. Monday at Spring Lake Park will feature pool-related stories.
For more information about library events, call 345-5120.
Forum features water sleuth
NORTH MANKATO — Rick Baird, environmental sustainability coordinator for the city of Mankato, is the guest speaker for Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s August forum.
Baird will discuss his work as a “water sleuth” investigating waterways during the virtual forum 9 a.m. Aug. 14.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to: socrates.zoom.us/j/93481499842?pwd=bUUxQXJzMUtDN0MxSk9IMlJtUnZvQT09 or use the meeting ID: 934 8149 9842 and passcode: Tb5v37.
