Series’ second concert Sunday
NEW ULM — Summit Avenue Music Series’ second concert of its 2019-20 season begins 3 p.m. Sunday at Chapel of the Christ on Martin Luther College’s campus.
The concert, titled “French Connection,” is an array of works by French composers Gabriel Fauré and Claude Debussy, as well as works from two pioneering women in the world of musical composition, Lili Boulanger and Cécile Chaminade.
Performers include Peter McGuire on violin, Richard Belcher on cello and SAMS artistic director Bethel Balge on piano.
General admission is $15. Tickets may be purchased in advance at: SummitAvenueMusic.com or at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce office, 1 N. Minnesota St.
Films looks at teens’ screen usage
MANKATO — Two documentary films about youths’ emotional well-being related to their internet consumption and video use will be shown at the Mankato East High School auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Road. A panel discussion is planned in conjunction with the second movie’s screening.
“Screenagers,” showing at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, is a film about growing up in the digital age that explores screen time usage by youths.
“Screenagers Next Chapter,” showing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, is a film that focuses on skills for stress resilience. A panel of Mankato area professionals will discuss the documentary afterward.
There is no admission fee to the screenings, which are open to adults as well as youths. Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is sponsoring the viewings.
For more information, contact Prairie Winds Middle School at 345-6625.
Exhibit features Curtis’ works
MONTGOMERY — Images of indigenous people snapped by well-known photographer Edward S. Curtis, who was a Le Sueur County native, are on display through February at the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center, 201 First Street North.
The exhibit “The North American Indian” may be viewed during open houses 2-5 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 2 and during the center’s regular hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Sixty photographs and several artifacts will be displayed.
Curtis grew up in Cordova Township and later moved with his family to Washington state.
He photographed Native Americans between 1890s through the 1920s. His images documented 80 tribes in the Western United States. He also made recordings of music and oral histories of the people he photographed.
Cancer-themed show seeks artists
ST. PETER — Hillstrom Museum of Art is seeking submissions for a juried exhibition of works by artists who have been affected by cancer.
The show will open this fall on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College and is tentatively titled “Cancer Never Had Me: Views by Artists.”
Artists 18 and older who have been affected by cancer, directly or indirectly, may submit electronic images of works to be considered. June 1 is the submission deadline.
Serving as juror for the exhibition will be a former curator of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. His or her identity will be announced after the judging is complete.
Slated Sept. 14 to Nov. 8, the juried show will be displayed concurrently with an exhibit of works from the museum’s permanent collection. Works in the second show were created by artists who were diagnosed with cancer.
Both exhibits will be on view during this year’s Nobel Conference of Gustavus Adolphus College, “Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology” Oct. 6-7.
Instructions for submission are at: www.gustavus.edu/hillstrom.
Author Herbach to speak
NORTH MANKATO — Geoff Herbach, author of fiction works for young adults, will speak 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the community room at North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Herbach is a creative writing instructor at Minnesota State University. His books include the “Stupid Fast” series and “Fat Boy vs the Cheerleaders.”
He has been honored with a 2011 Cybils Award, a Minnesota Book Award and has been recognized by the Junior Library Guild, the American Library Association and the American Booksellers Association.
Snowman contest on again
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library has announced a new date for its snowman-building contest that originally was slated for December.
The new contest is scheduled 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave.
All ages may compete for prizes. There is no registration.
Fishing promotion set for kids
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is sponsoring Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend Saturday through Monday.
On those days, Minnesota residents age 16 or older may fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they are bring along a fishing buddy who’s younger than 16.
The ice fishing is being offered as a way for Minnesotans to experience the outdoors in winter.
For more information, go to: www.dnr.state.mn.us/minnaqua/icefishing/index.html.
Program explains census
MANKATO — An informational program about the U.S. census begins noon Saturday at the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s history center, 424 Warren St.
“Making Sense and Cents of the Census” is being offered in conjunction with the traveling exhibit “A Century of Civic Engagement: League of Women Voters Minnesota.”
Admission to the program is $7.
BECHS members will not be charged admission fees.
Audience members may bring their lunches.
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
