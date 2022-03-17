Civil War symposium set
MANKATO — The Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial’s ninth annual Civil War Symposium 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive, also will be available to attendees as a virtual event.
The symposium’s theme is: “The Terrible Swift Sword: 1862.” Speakers, costumed interpreters, Civil War era music, exhibits and panel discussions are planned.
Guest speaker Nancy Koester is the author of “Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Spiritual Life.” Her presentation will focus on a meeting between the author-abolitionist and President Abraham Lincoln.
The registration fee includes the cost of a lunch. Registration fees are $25 for adults and $15 for student attendees or virtual participants. Friends of the Boy in Blue members are eligible for a $5 discount.
The registration deadline is Tuesday. For more information or to download a registration form visit: www.boyinblue.org.
ProMusica offers chamber concert
NEW ULM — A concert featuring cellist Parry Karp will be presented 3 p.m. March 27 at Chapel of the Christ on the campus of Martin Luther College.
“Cello Treasures” is the title of the concert by the chamber music group, ProMusica Minnesota.
During the concert, Karp and ProMusica’s Artistic Director Bethel Balge will perform Beethoven’s “Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major” and Brahms’ “Sonata in F Major.” The concert also will feature “Lamentations: Black/Folk Song Suite” by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson and “Sonata for Solo Cello” by the recently deceased composer George Crumb.
The 75-minute concert will be performed without intermission. Tickets cost $20 for the general public and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased in advance at: promusicamn.com or at the door.
Karp is artist-in-residence and the Graebner Professor of Chamber Music and Cello at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is director of the string chamber music program. He will present a master class to high-level student chamber music ensembles 10 a.m. March 26 in the chapel.
Members of the public may observe the master class. There is no admission fee.
Piano concert will feature Viscoli
MANKATO — An afternoon classical piano recital Sunday will feature Minnesota State University faculty member David Viscoli.
MSU’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries will present the 3 p.m. concert in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The program features “Fantasy in C Minor, K. 475” by Mozart, “Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Ravel and “Sonata in B Minor, Op. 58” by Chopin.
Viscoli has performed extensively, both nationally and internationally.
Ticket fees are $9 for community members and $7 for youths in grade 12 and younger. To order tickets, call 389-5549 or go to: www.mnsu.edu/music.
Church announces new speaker series
MANKATO — Minnesota State University professor Diana Joseph will discuss the college’s inclusive higher education initiative program 5:30 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 220 East Hickory St.
There is no admission fee to attend the event that is part of First Presbyterian’s Third Thursdays speaker series.
Joseph’s presentation, “A Pathway for Students with Intellectual Disabilities” focuses on a groundbreaking program that provides a pathway for students with intellectual disabilities to continue their post-secondary educations.
“Third Thursdays” are offered monthly and feature one-hour presentations followed by opportunities for questions from the audience. Many of the presentations are livestreamed on Facebook.
Lecture features early Black authors
MANKATO — A lecture about 18th and 19th-century Black authors and intergenerational readers will be presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty member Brigitte Fielder 4 p.m. Friday in Armstrong Hall 102 at Minnesota State University.
Fielder is the author of “Relative Races: Genealogies of Interracial Kinship in Nineteenth-Century America” and co-editor of “Against a Sharp White Background: Infrastructures of African American Print.”
MSU’s Department of History is the host of the free hybrid event. A registration link for the virtual presentation is available at: sbs.mnsu.edu/history-lecture-series. For more information, call 389-2969.
Ventriloquist to perform Friday
NEW ULM — Ventriloquist David Malmberg will perform 7 p.m. Friday at State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St.
Malmberg’s shows have been presented throughout the country and he has worked with several well-known performers including Merle Haggard, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Statler Brothers, Kathy Mattea and Glen Campbell.
Tickets are available in advance at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Hy-Vee or online at Eventbrite.For more information, contact the theater at 359-9990 or info@statestreetnewulm.org.
MSU hosts talk about food business
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s College of Business will host a “fireside chat” with Julie Curtis, owner and president of Curtis Food Recruiters, 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday in Ostrander Auditorium in Centennial Student Union.
The annual event, part of the Richard Schmitz Food Entrepreneurship Series, is free and open to the public to attend in person or virtually on Zoom. Registration is required and is available at https://cob.mnsu.edu/foodlecture2022.
Curtis is “a savvy food and beverage industry professional with over 20 years of executive recruitment experience, according to the College of Business.
For more information, contact Jen Cucurullo, director of marketing and communications in the College of Business, by phone at 507-389-5424 or email: jen.cucurullo@mnsu.edu.
The Richard R. and Mary L. Schmitz Endowment for Opportunities in Food Entrepreneurship, which was founded in 1999, creates scholarships and supports the Richard Schmitz Food Entrepreneurship Series.
