Hubbard House tours slated
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society staff is offering a “nooks and crannies” tour of the historic Hubbard House 6 p.m. today.
The event includes the building’s basement and attic, as well as information not generally given on tours.
Admission is $7 for BECHS members and $10 for adults who are not members.
Tickets must be purchased before the tour. To register, go to:
blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/hubbard-house-nooks-and-crannies-tour.
The regular Hubbard House tour season begins Friday and continues on weekends through Labor Day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Tours start at the top of the hour; last tour begins at 3 p.m. each day. The Hubbard House will be open weekends through Labor Day.
For more information, call 345-5566.
Bison program set at Minneopa
MANKATO — Programs are slated at Minneopa State Park, 5 miles west of Mankato.
Advance registration is required for two of the programs.
• “Bison Experience” 1 p.m. Monday is a program about North America’s largest mammal and the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd effort.
Bison were reintroduced to Minneopa in September 2015 and have become an integral part of this state park.
• Swan Lake Paddle 9-11 a.m. Sunday. Participants of all levels may join with the Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka for a one-hour canoe outing and education program about Swan Lake, North America’s best prairie pothole.
To pre-register for either program, contact Scott Kudelka at scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
For more information, call 384-8890.
Waseca Library sets outdoor concerts
WASECA — Waseca Public Library’s seventh summer concert series begins 7 p.m. June 7 in Trowbridge Park.
The library-sponsored series runs through June 28 and kicks off with a concert by Innocent Reggae Band.
The Bluegrass band Buffalo Galaxy performs 7 p.m. June 14, the orchestral-pop rock band We Are the Willows hits the stage 7 p.m. June 21, and songwriter-singer Chris Koza plays 7 p.m. Jun 28.
In case of rain, the concert will be at Waseca Public Library.
The series is sponsored by the E.F. Johnson Foundation and the Friends of the Waseca Public Library.
Jazz series slated at park pavilion
ST. PETER — The Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Hot Jazz for Decent People series returns to St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park pavilion July 8.
The free series of concerts features regional jazz acts. The EZ Jazz Trio plays July 8; Liz Draper July 22; Steely Ann Aug. 6; and the Masa Ishikawa Trio Aug. 19. All four shows at 7 p.m. and conclude around 8:30 p.m.
Audience members may bring their own seating and refreshments. Coolers are permitted; glass bottles are not allowed.
Donations to the Arts Center will be accepted in lieu of admission fees.
The St. Peter Public Library will host a free book giveaway at all shows.
In the case of severe weather, shows will be canceled.
History lunch features funeral director
NEW ULM — Minnesota Valley Funeral Home’s general manager will present the next Brown County Historical Society’s Lunch and a Bite of History program on Thursday, June 2. Eric Warmka’s presentation “A History of Funeral Service in Brown County” begins noon in the Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
There is no admission fee. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 233-2621 or emailing a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Sponsor announces Blues Fest lineup
ST. PETER — St. Peter Ambassadors’ free outdoors blues festival is slated noon to 10 p.m. June 11 at Minnesota Square Park.
The following musicians will perform at Blues Fest:
• Noon — Adrian Barnett and The Questers
• 2:30 p.m. — The Swamp Poppas
• 5 p.m. — Jon McDonald Band
• 7:30 p.m. — Lamont Cranston Band
Kit Kildahl and Josh Gravelin will perform 4 p.m. June 12 at Patrick’s on Third as part of the festival’s closing ceremonies.
VINE offering class about diabetes
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action is offering a free diabetes program to help those locally affected by the disease.
VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program helps people lose weight, eat healthier, get active, and reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. A lifestyle coach and class members offer help and support over the course of a year. The program begins Thursday, June 23, and will meet weekly at the VINE Adult Community Center from 1:30–2:45 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Individuals who know or believe they have prediabetes can learn more about the program at an information meeting 1:30–2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, or Tuesday, June 14, at the VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. Those interested can register for the informational meeting online at vinevolunteers.org or by calling (507) 386-5588.
Online Medicare class being offered June 8
MANKATO — If you know little to nothing about Medicare and want a brief overview before digging deeper, a one-hour class offered through the Senior LinkAge Line takes place at noon June 8. The class will include reviewing the basics of Medicare Part A, B, C and Part D. This class also will give you information about when and how to enroll. To sign up, visit: https://bit.ly/3ub8byS
The Senior LinkAge Line is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. The Senior LinkAge Line can be reached at 1-800-333-2433 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit www.MinnesotaHelp.info® to chat with a specialist during business hours.
Lakeside concert slated Sunday
NEW ULM — The Bockfest Boys Quartet and the Wildflowers will perform 2-7 p.m. Sunday during Music in the Park at Shirley’s Park and Country Retreat, 17434 Lakeside Road, New Ulm.
The admission fee for adult attendees is $5. Food will be available at the event site. For more information, go to: facebook.com/shirleysparknewulm/events.
