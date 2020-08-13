Photo contest deadline coming
MANKATO — The city of Mankato’s 2020 photo contest is a way for local residents to have their photographs used to showcase the city and its quality of life.
Contest submissions are used on communication pieces, social media pages and the city’s website.
Entries for Mankato’s 2020 photo contest must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
Photos must be original works snapped at locations inside Mankato’s city boundaries on dates within the past two years.
Submissions should be color 5-by-7 unmounted photographs or digital images with at least 300 dpi.
Individuals may submit up to 15 photos.
To download an entry form, go to: mankatomn.gov. For more information, call 387-8692.
MN Shorts plays to be broadcast
MANKATO — This year’s Minnesota Shorts Play Festival will be broadcast on public access television in September rather than be performed live.
The change is a health safety measure to protect audiences and actors from contracting the coronavirus.
Merely Players Community Theatre has chosen six short scripts — to be performed by two actors — and a compilation of four one-minute scripts.
The following plays will be filmed at the KTV studio and broadcast to the public with a schedule yet to be determined:
Short plays — “The Deal” by Mike McGeever, “The Web” by Phil Darg, “3 Bad Dates and a Proposal” by Lindsy Gibb, “Hypothetically Speaking” by Brian Sutton, “Stranger Danger” by William Sikorski and “Hotel Rewards” by Stephen Murray
One-minute plays — “It’s Special” by Claudia Haas, “I’m on a Train” by Mark Harvey Levine, “The Birthday Wish” by James Leinen and “Clue” by J.J. McConnell.
Waterfalls event scheduled
MANKATO — The Minnesota River Basin’s waterfalls will be featured in a presentation 7 p.m. Saturday at Minneopa State Park.
Photographs of waterfalls will be displayed during the presentation.
There is no admission fee for the program; however reservations are required and are due before 5 p.m. Friday.
To make a reservation, send an email to scott.kudelka@state.mn.us
Minneopa State Park is near Highway 68, about 5 miles west of Mankato.
Vehicle passes are required for motorists driving in the park. Passes may be purchased at the park office.
For more information, call Scott Kudelka, Minneopa area naturalist, at 384-8890, or the Department of Natural Resources Information Center at (651) 296-6157 or 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Living Earth Center sets virtual events
MANKATO — Several activities are planned this month by Living Earth Center.
“Roots” is the theme for Open Mic Night 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, via Zoom. To participate, musicians should submit videos of their songs by Monday.
There is no fee to listen; however, donations for performers will be accepted.
An online gardening class, “Seed Saving 101,” will be offered 5:30-730 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Instructor Zachary Paige is manager of North Circle Seeds, a new Minnesota company that offers regionally adapted, sustainably grown seeds.
An introductory canning class will be offered 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. “Canning 101” is designed to give participants basic information about home canning.
The cost is $15 to participate in either class; scholarships are available.
Registrations for classes and submissions of music videos for Open Mic Night may be sent to: livingearthcenter@ssndcp.org.
