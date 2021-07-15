Living Earth offers outdoor art class
MANKATO — An outdoor painting class is slated 3 p.m. Saturday at Living Earth Community Gardens, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Art in the Garden is for people of all ages. Children age 6 and younger must be accompanied by a parent.
Class materials will be provided. The registration fee is determined by a tiered pay scale.
To register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/art-in-the-garden-tickets-158510002685.
Requests for more information may be sent to: livingearthcenter@ssndcp.org.
Mankato library hosting petting zoo
MANKATO — A mobile petting zoo will be set up 6-7:30 p.m. today outside Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St. Library visitors may meet a variety of animals during the stop that is part of the library’s summer reading program.
Ponies and pigs are included in the Hasse Family Mobile Petting Zoo
For more information about the library system’s programming and services visit: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
LEEP fundraiser game at ISG Field
MANKATO — Well-known area residents will take part in a benefit for Leisure Education for Exceptional People slated this evening.
Gates open 5:30 p.m. today for the sixth annual LEEP Legends softball fundraising event at ISG Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. for the celebrity softball game that will feature 26 community members from the Greater Mankato area.
Admission costs $25 for ages 15 and older; and $15 for ages 4‐14.
Tickets may be purchased at the LEEP office, 929 N. Fourth St., at the gate or online at: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/lleg2/.
Leisure Education for Exceptional People is a nonprofit that offers enrichment opportunities to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities through inclusive recreation, sporting activities.
City pool closing for swim meet
MANKATO — Tourtellotte Pool, 310 E. Mabel St., will be closed to the public Friday through Monday.
A swimming meet is scheduled at the outdoor facility this weekend.
Pool maintenance work is slated Monday.
Local author will discuss his writing
WASECA — Self-published literary artist John Sonnenberg, of Waseca, will be promoting his book, “Getting it Right: My Story” 6 p.m. July 22 at Waseca Art Center.
Sonnenberg will discuss his catalyst for becoming an author, how he was inspired to write a book and his position as executive director of a nonprofit, Humanitarian Exchange.
Library plans murder mystery
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library and the North Mankato Swim Facility are co-sponsoring Adult Murder Mystery Night Aug. 20.
“Murder in Margarita Land” is a character-themed activity restricted to participants age 21 and older.
The registration fee is $20 and includes food and drink tickets. To register, go to: www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-north-mankato/shop/activities/3369017.
Virtual show hosted by library system
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is hosting a virtual performance by Traveling Lantern Theater Group 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“Tale of the Rainbow Lizard” depicts the character Pablo del Peacock as he attempts to paint a picture of Monique Gecko who shows up at his studio each morning with her skin a different color.
The presentation is geared for viewers of all ages. To register to attend, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Journalist to share approach to stories
MANKATO — North Mankato resident Robb Murray will discuss his journalistic approach during the next VINE Author Series presentation 2 p.m. Monday at VINE Adult Community Center
Murray will discuss stories he wrote for The Free Press.
To register to attend, call 387-1666 or go to: vinevolunteers.com.
State Fair readies talent contest
The Minnesota State Fair’s Amateur Talent Contest returns during the July 26-Aug. 1 event.
Auditions run July 26 through Aug. 1 at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the fairgrounds.
In total, nearly $20,000 in prize money will be awarded to the first- through third-place winners in three divisions: Open Division (any age), Teen Division (ages 13-18) and Preteen Division (ages 12 and younger).
Semifinalists will be selected to perform during the first 10 days of this year’s Minnesota State Fair. Winners from the semifinals will then compete in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 on the Grandstand stage.
Registration forms are available at: mnstatefair.org.
For more information, call (651) 288-4395 or email a request to: msfent@mnstatefair.org.
