GAC presenting dance concerts
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus Theatre and Dance Department is presenting a dance piece choreographed and performed by two seniors during a series of shows slated today through Sunday.
Hannah Saunders and Claire Drapeau’s performance is part of “To Love the World Harder: The Gustavus Dance Company in Concert’’ 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Rob and Judy Lab Theatre.
The concert also features work by faculty choreographers Sarah Hauss, Jill Patterson, Melissa C. Rolnick and Michele Rusinko, and guest choreographers Karla Grotting and Jeffrey Peterson.
Attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a 48-hour COVID-19 negative test.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com. A discount ticket price is available for senior citizens.
Poets to read at virtual event
MANKATO — Poets Ross Gay and Anthon Procopio Ross are featured at the final event for the 2021-22 Good Thunder Reading series.
The virtual event opens 10 a.m. today with a presentation by Gay, who is Minnesota State University’s Nadine B. Andreas residency writer of 2022.
A morning workshop and an afternoon “Talk on Craft” session also are slated.
Ross, this year’s Andreas scholar, will read from his work during a 7:30 p.m. presentation.
To register, go to: minnstate.zoom.us/j/91232987640 (meeting ID: 912 3298 7640; password: Thunder).
There is no registration fee.
Poetry reading series set for April
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System has resumed its National Poetry Month reading series. The venue featuring in-person poetry readings will be presented 7 p.m. Mondays through April 25 at The Wine Cafe, 301 N. Riverfront Drive.
Each night will showcase two poets. Upcoming featured readers are:
• April 11 — Michael Bazzett, a National Translation Award finalist for “The Popol Vuh” and Marlin Jenkins, author of “Capable Monsters.”
• April 18 — Gretchen Marquette, author of “May Day” and Michael Torres, author of “An Incomplete List of Names.”
• April 25th — Sun Yung Shin, the Minnesota Book Award-winning author of “Unbearable Splendor,” and Claire Wahmanholm, whose book “Wilder” is the winner of a Lindquist and Vennum Prize for Poetry.
There is no admission fee. For more information, go to: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Tickets needed for ‘Bunnies’ hunt
NORTH MANKATO — Participants in Bunnies on Belgrade require tickets for the Easter egg hunt for adults slated Saturday on Belgrade Avenue.
Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased in North Mankato at Dino’s Pizzeria, Menari Body Works, Neutral Groundz, Circle Inn Bar and The Beast as well as the Center for Scouting, 810 Madison Ave., Mankato.
Programs offer gardening tips
MANKATO — Area Master Gardeners and county educators plan a series of spring programs this month.
Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners will offer in-person presentations on topics ranging from shade-loving annuals to cooking with herbs during a free event Saturday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St. County Extension educators also will speak.
Registration opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee.
• “Urban and Rural Trees in a Changing Climate” begins 10:30 a.m. and will be presented by Gary Wyatt, an Extension educator.
• “What Happened to Grandma’s Flowers?” begins at noon. The discussion of reliable alternatives for shade-loving annual impatiens will be presented by Joyce Wilcox, a Nicollet County master gardener.
• “Cooking With Herbs” at 12:45 p.m. will be presented by Brenda Langerud, a Le Sueur County master gardener.
A second Master Gardener in-person event is slated April 23 at the library and a virtual program will be offered April 16.
For more information, call the Extension Office for Blue Earth County at 304-4325.
Open house set for Rec N’ Read
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Rec N’ Read program is offering an open house for children in grades K-5 and their families 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on campus in the Clinical Sciences Building, 150 South Road.
The free event features games and activities, a book giveaway and information about Rec N’ Read’s after-school programs and summer camps to help struggling readers.
Czech pageant set for Saturday
MONTGOMERY — Three young women from the area will compete for the state title of Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota during a pageant 7 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery American Legion Club.
Admission is $5.
Contestants for the pageant are Sarah Holicky, of Montgomery, Hailie Wentworth, of St. Peter, and Marisa Winget, of Northfield.
Festivities include an ethnic dinner to be served 5 p.m. Saturday at the Legion Club. Tickets cost $18. To make dinner reservations, call 364-7779.
Federal tax forms available at library
MANKATO — English and Spanish versions of the most common federal tax forms are available in paper form at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Forms such as 1040 and 1040-SR, along with instruction booklets, may be picked up during library hours.
Paper copies of Minnesota IRS tax forms are not available at the library.
