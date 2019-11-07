Flu shot clinics slated
ST. PETER — Nicollet County Public Health is sponsoring influenza vaccine clinics 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Tuesday at the agency’s office, 622 S. Front St., St. Peter. Appointments are not necessary. The cost is covered by many insurance companies. Free shots will be provided to uninsured adults and children. Private-pay vaccinations cost $20.
Forum to focus on clean energy
NORTH MANKATO — A representative of a nonprofit advocate for Minnesota’s utility consumers is the presenter at Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s November forum 9-11 a.m. Friday at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
Carmen Carruthers is outreach director for Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota. The board advocates for affordable and reliable utility service and clean energy for Minnesota residents and small businesses. There is no admission fee to the public forum.
New Ulm offers Gnomemade Market
NEW ULM — Local artisans are vendors for the 35th annual Gnomemade Market today through Sunday at 16 locations in New Ulm. Market hours are 5-7 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to: gnomemademarket.com.
Bethany announces concerts
MANKATO — Two concerts are scheduled next week in Trinity Chapel at Bethany Lutheran College.
- A guest musical ensemble, “Me La Amargates Tú” will perform 7:30 p.m. Monday.
A $10 donation is suggested as the admission fee to “Echoes from Sefarad- Ladino and Spanish Romances” by the international ensemble’s performance of Sephardic Jewish music from medieval Spain.
The group plays instruments of the Medieval and Renaissance periods, together with folk instruments and vocals performed in Spanish and Ladino (Judeo-Spanish). This event is co-sponsored by Bethany Fine Arts and the Center for Intercultural Development and Resources.
- The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds will present a concert 7 p.m. Wednesday. There is no admission fee for the family-friendly concert.
The woodwind quintet is an ambassador of the Air Force Band of Mid-America.
Gangster presentation
ST. PETER — Stories about infamous Minnesota gangsters will be told during a presentation 5:30 p.m. Friday in Room 219 at the St. Peter Community Center.
There is no admission fee to attend the program sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
The program is recommendation for ages 16 and older.
Pub crawl features celebrity bartender
NEW ULM — Celebrity bartender Russell Davis will lead a tour of New Ulm bars 5-10 p.m. Saturday.
Davis was named Nightclub & Bar Magazine’s 2012 Bartender of the Year.
Bar crawl tickets cost $20 and cover the price of samples at eight participating establishments.
Participants who vote for their favorite bar cocktail will be eligible for a contest offering New Ulm Chamber of Commerce Dollars.
Mystery novelist to speak
NORTH MANKATO — Author Mindy Mejia will speak 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the North Mankato Police Annex.
Mejia is the author of several mystery novels. Her latest “Leave No Trace” was nominated for the Barry Award for Best Novel and was Minnesota Book Awards finalist. Books by Mejia will be available for sale at the event sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative .
Miss Mankato candidates wanted
MANKATO — The Miss Mankato Scholarship Organization is looking for candidates for its Miss Mankato 2020 Scholarship Competition.
Young women ages 17 -26 who live, attend school or work in the Mankato area are eligible to compete for educational scholarships and the opportunity to represent Mankato in the Miss Minnesota Competition.
Miss Minnesota candidates are eligible for the Miss America competition.
For more information, call Director Shelly Bartlett at 345-5120 or email: organicshelly@gmail.com.
GSR festival to mark 17th year
MANKATO — More than 50 visual artists will display and sell locally made, one-of-a-kind works at the 17th annual GSR Fine Art Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at Mankato Civic Center.
The festival features works by potters, painters, photographers, jewelers, sculptors, fiber artists and other artisans. Several authors also will be selling their works.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, go to: www.gsrfineartfestival.com.
Singer Parker at Hooligans
MANKATO — Twin Cities singer-songwriter Joyann Parker and the Kit Kildahl Group perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.
The concert event is co-sponsored by KMSU-The Maverick and the Minnesota State University Performance Series. Parker, who has performed at major venues and festivals across the country, garnered national and international attention for her newest record, “Hard To Love,” including features in DownBeat and Living Blues Magazine.
Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 day of show. To order tickets online, go to: www.mnsu.edu/music.
Fundraiser set for free boutique
MANKATO — A fundraiser for S.S. Boutique is slated 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Noodles and Company, 1600 Warren St. The restaurant will donate 25% of its dine-in sales to the free store that provides clothing, household gifts and furniture.
Autism benefit features Marc Cohn
KASOTA — The music of Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn along with wine and appetizers are part of an afternoon event to raise money for the Creative Autism Solutions Team.
The benefit is 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery Event Center, along Highway 22 at 1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota.
Cohn of “Walkin’ in Memphis” fame, will be joined by vocalist Lynne Rothrock and local radio personalities. The afternoon will include raffles and a live auction.
Tickets are $75 each or $1,000 per reserved VIP table, including eight guests and two bottles of wine. For tickets and more information, visit www.chankaskawines.com/events/marc-cohn-sings-for-autism.
MSU ensembles to perform
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music’s percussion ensembles will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The concert features an eclectic mix of musical styles including traditional classical works, contemporary pieces and world music. The program will include several soloists and ensemble pieces.
MSU Director of Athletic Bands Michael Thursby will direct musicians while they play an array of instruments, including traditional drums, xylophones, marimbas, steel drums, cymbals and world music percussion instruments.
General admission is $9 for adults and a discount for youths. To purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.