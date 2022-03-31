Humbird performing at MSU Recital Hall
MANKATO — A concert by Humbird is scheduled 7:30 p.m. April 12 in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
Indie artist Humbird’s music is described as experimental folk and environmental Americana.
The concert is sponsored by Minnesota State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries.
General admission for the concert is $10. To order tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets or call the Performance Series office, 389-5549.
Blues acts up next in MSU music series
MANKATO — Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame harmonica player Steve Vonderharr and his band, the Knockouts, will join Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys for a concert 7 p.m. April 9 at Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.
The show’s sponsors are KMSU-The Maverick and Minnesota State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries Performance Series.
Tickets may be purchased at Hooligans and cost $12 in advance; $15 the day of the show. To purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Business research to be discussed
MANKATO — Research award recipients will discuss their research during Minnesota State University’s annual College of Business Faculty Research Day 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday in Centennial Student Union, Room 245.
Tenorio College of Business Lecture Series Endowment guest speakers include Kathy Lund Dean, who holds the Board of Trustees Distinguished Chair in Leadership and Ethics at Gustavus Adolphus College; and four MSU College of Business research award recipients.
There is no admission fee; however, registration is required.
To register, go to: eventbrite.com/e/college-of-business-research-day-2022-tickets-290762306887.
Film, talk focus on woman’s journey
NEW ULM — A film screening and discussion of a documentary 7-9 p.m. today at The Grand is being offered in recognition of National Women’s History Month.
The showing of “Stories I Didn’t Know” is offered in cooperation with the New Ulm Film Society. There is no admission fee.
Rita Davern, the film’s director and producer, and Ramona Kitto Stately, a Dakota educator, will offer a question-and-answer session following the film about a Minnesota woman’s journey to understand her family’s past.
Program highlights community theater
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society and the State Street Theater are co-sponsoring a Lunch and a Bite of History presentation noon April 7 at the theater, 1 N. State St.
Local historian Dan Groebner’s presentation “History from the Balcony” focuses on his research about community theater in New Ulm. There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 233-2621 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Riverblenders set spring performance
MANKATO — Barbershop chorus and quartet music will be performed during the Mankato Riverblenders annual spring show 1 p.m. April 30 at Hosanna Lutheran Church.
Music will be performed by the chorus and quartets.
The local chorus will be joined by guest performers the 2021 Land O’ Lakes District Champion quartet from La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Tickets for adults cost $13 in advance and $15 at door. Student tickets cost $5. Tickets may be purchased at Mankato’s Cub Food and Hy-Vee stores, at Nutter Clothing in St. Peter and from members of the Riverblenders.
For more information, go to: www.singmankato.com.
Financial literacy program offered
MANKATO — A free financial literary presentation for people approaching retirement is slated 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Blue Earth County Library Auditorium at 100 E. Main St.
Edward Jones Financial adviser Kaylee Phelps will discuss “Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For.”
There is no admission fee; however, attendees should register. To do so, go to: www.beclibrary.org/calendar or 304-4002.
Kids’ poster contest focuses on Arbor Day
MANKATO — Kindergarten through fifth grade youths are invited to enter Mankato’s Arbor Day Poster Contest.
This year’s theme is “Trees Bring us Together.” First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from three age/grade groupings.
Trees will be planted in recognition of first-place winners who also will receive a gift pack from the city.
The top nine winning posters will be shared on the city’s social media pages and website and featured in an upcoming online newsletter.
Entries are due by 4:30 p.m. April 12. For more information, go to: www.mankatomn.gov/connect-with-us/arbor-day-poster-contest.
Figure Skating Club presenting show
MANKATO — Mankato Figure Skating Club will present “Inside and Out on Ice” shows 7 p.m. April 7, 8 and 9 and 1 p.m. April 10 at All Seasons Arena, 1251 Monks Ave.
General admission tickets for adults cost $7. Tickets for ages 62 and older and 4-17 cost $5.
Tickets may be purchased in advance from skaters and at the door.
Concert features work by Haydn
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra chamber music series “Music on the Hill” continues 3 p.m. April 10 at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.
The concert features Josef Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Our Savior on the Cross.”
Musicians for the concert include artistic director and cellist Richard Belcher, violinists Maureen Nelson and Eunice Kim, and violist Hyobi Sim.
Tickets are $10-$25 and may be purchased online: at MankatoSymphony.org or by phone at 933-0441.
Lifelong Learners offers programs
MANKATO — Mankato Area Lifelong Learners is offering a new series of programs in April.
The program schedule is:
• “What is Acupuncture? Does it Work?” — 2 p.m. Monday, Children’s Museum, 224 Lamm St.; presenter Stephanie Hylla, licensed acupuncturist.
• “K9 Officers and Their Importance in Our Community” 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd; presenter Paul Biederman, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
• “Growing Vegetables in Containers” 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, Messiah Lutheran Church; presenter Master Gardener Joyce Wilcox.
Admission fee is $10 for non-members.
For more information, call 389-2011 or send a request to: LifelongLearners@mnsu.edu.
Camp Invention dates announced
MANKATO — A National Inventors Hall of Fame summer enrichment program is slated July 18-22 at Mankato East High School.
Camp Invention challenges youths in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators.
For more information or to register, visit: invent.org/camp.
Choral concert slated Sunday
ST. PETER — The Choir of Christ Chapel and the Lucia Singers will present a spring choral concert 2 p.m. Sunday in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College.
There is no admission fee.
The concert’s theme focuses on ideas of gratitude and celebration while also acknowledging the uncertainty that is so prevalent in the world today.
Charter School hosting community night
MANKATO — Kato Public Charter School is hosting a Community Engagement Night 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Principal Mymique Baxter will give a school presentation at 6 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow.
The event showcasing the sixth through 12th grade school will include student tours, demonstrations, refreshments and a raffle.
