Rally benefits diabetes issues
MANKATO — Mankato Area Lions annual Diabetes Rally Saturday is a hybrid event to raise money for Camp Sweet Life and the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation.
On-site registration is 8:45 p.m. at WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St. A virtual link to the event opens at the same time via Zoom by using meeting ID number: 550 110 7565 and the passcode: 04151946.
Guest speaker Joanna Goebel’s presentation begins 9 a.m., and a 1.6 mile walk starts at 9:30 a.m. on the grounds of WOW!Zone.
To register a team, call Rene Maes at 995-6910.
Lions Clubs International Foundation will provide matching funds up to $50,000 for donations designated to Camp Sweet Life, a camping experience for youths diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Donations by check should be payable to: Mankato Sunrise Lions Club, Minnesota Lions Diabetes.
Virtual program opens exhibit
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society will introduce its latest exhibit during a virtual program 4 p.m. today.
“Sips, Styles and Stories” focuses on beverages enjoyed by the county’s earlier residents as well as their fashions and fads throughout the years.
There is no fee to attend the virtual program; however, registration is required. To register, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/sips-styles-and-stories-virtual-program.
The exhibit also may be viewed in-person through December at the BECS History Center, 424 Warren St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, email a request to: Museum@blueearthcountyhistory.com or call 345-5566.
Author to discuss Congdon murders
MANKATO — A journalist who covered the Congdon murders at Glensheen mansion near Duluth will discuss his book 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 Main St.
Blue Earth County Library System is sponsoring Joe Kimball’s discussion of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion: The Unofficial Guide to Glensheen and the Congdon Murders.” There is no admission fee.
Kimball covered the 1977 case involving the murders of mining heiress Elizabeth Congdon her night nurse, Velma Pietila. His Mankato visit is part of the library system’s fall Author Events Series. For more information, visit: www.beclibrary.org/calendar.
Polka service set in Le Center
LE CENTER — A Polka Worship Service is slated 9 a.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 West Minnesota St., Le Center.
The public may attend the service that will include inspirational polka music by Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers.
Pumpkin event set for Le Sueur County
LE CENTER — Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Youth Project will sponsor its inaugural pumpkin pickup 3-6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the courtyard of the Government Center, 88 S. Park Ave.
Le Sueur County residents may bring children to the event that features free pumpkins for attendees. Hot dogs, chips and beverages will be served.
Fundraiser for MY Place set
NORTH MANKATO — Participants in a benefit for Mankato Youth Place — also called MY Place — may choose to run, jog or stroll along during an Oct. 17 event along Commerce Drive.
The My Pace Mile fundraiser is being offered in partnership with Connecting Commerce. Proceeds will be used to support fall and winter programming at the 709 S. Broad Street facility that provides youths with a nurturing environment that empowers youth to build confidence, knowledge and the skills needed to reach their full potential.
To register for the event go to: www.runreg.com/my-pace-mile.
Pumpkin jar class open to kids
NORTH MANKATO — Youths ages 5-12 may participate in a pumpkin jar craft class 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at Spring Lake Park’s warming house.
There is no fee to participate in the class; however registration is required.
To register, call North Mankato Taylor Library at 345-5120 or go to: www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
Auto shop supports cancer research
ELYSIAN — Elysian Auto Service is again joining other independent repair shops this month in a fundraiser for breast cancer vaccine research. The fundraiser provides free brake pads or brake shoes to customers who contribute to Brakes for Breasts during the month of October.
Customers pay for the labor costs and for ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job. Participating shops then donate 10% of profits from the brake jobs to the Dr. Vincent Tuohy and the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.
Since its beginning in 2011, Brakes for Breasts fundraising efforts have raised $1,192,034.62 to help develop a vaccine designed to prevent triple negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and lethal form of this disease.
Pathways offer reading adventures
WASECA — An area library system is planning outdoor reading adventures this month at three locations.
Enlarged pages from Jory John’s book “The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky” will be installed 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 along American Legion Park in Le Sueur. The reading adventure also is slated 1-3 p.m. near Janesville Public Library and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at Trowbridge Park in Waseca.
As readers stroll along the path, they will be given prompts to continue to the next page of the book. The walks will be enhanced with props and activities.
Indie-rock concert set
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s next Performance Series features musicians David Huckfelt, Jeremy Ylvisaker and JT Bates. The concert begins 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Huckfelt, a former member of the indie-rock/Americana group, The Pines, will play selections from his latest CD, “Room Enough, Time Enough” — a tribute to Native history, politics and spirituality. He’s recently been involved in the fight to stop the construction of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline.
Musicians Ylvisaker and Bates are based in Minneapolis.
General admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. There is no admission fee for MSU students who show their valid MavCARDs at the door.
For ticket information go to: carts.mnsu.edu/academics/music/events-tickets.
Masks or face coverings are required in all university buildings and venue spaces.
Fair trade group celebrates 10 years
MANKATO — Mankato was designated a Fair Trade Town 10 years ago and a local organization has planned activities to observe the anniversary.
Mankato Fair Trade is the host to these events:
• Fair Trade bazaars at churches — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Grace Lutheran, 110 N. Fourth St.; 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 17, at Messiah Lutheran, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at First Congregational UCC, 150 Stadium Court; and 10-11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Bethlehem Lutheran, 720 S. Second St. Fair Trade products and clothing will be available to buy and order from Global Mamas, Trama Textiles and Liz Alig Fair Trade co-ops.
• Documentary film showing — “The True Cost” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in-person at Grace Lutheran Church. The film focused on fast fashion production will be available via Zoom at: minnstate.zoom.us/j/91683822760.
• Stories of Fair Trade exploration in Guyanna and Myanmar — A presentation 4 p.m. Oct. 26 in Centennial Student Union 253/254/255 at Minnesota State University will feature a presentation by Kristen Cvancara, professor of communication studies at MSU. Her presentation may be viewed via Zoom at: minnstate.zoom.us/j/98444093520.
Book talk at Ney
HENDERSON — A book about the Minnesota River is the topic of an event 2 p.m. Sunday at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. There is no admission fee.
Darby Nelson’s “For Love of a River: The Minnesota” will be discussed by the author’s wife and canoe partner, Geri Nelson, the book’s editor, John Hickman, and Scott Sparlin of the Minnesota River Congress.
Sparlin, who is executive director for The Coalition for a Clean Minnesota River, also will discuss the Omnibus Environmental and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Bill.
Ney Nature Center is an environmental learning center located within a 446-acre Le Sueur County park. The park is open daily to the public for hiking, bird watching, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
For more information, call 357-8580 or email a request to: rebecca@neycenter.org.
Symphony to perform classics
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s 71st season begins 3 p.m. Sunday with a concert featuring American classics at Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for the Performing Arts at Minnesota State University.
“National Monuments” includes selections by Aaron Copland and George Gershwin. Maestro Silas Huff will lead the symphony and a pair of soloists. Local novelist Geoff Herbach will provide narration for “A Lincoln Portrait” and soprano Stephanie Thorpe will sing Copland’s “Old American Songs.”
Huff is the first of four conductors lined up to work with the symphony as part of an audition process for its permanent conductor. As a U.S. Army music officer, Huff conducted concerts at the White House and at other national landmarks.
Tickets for “National Monuments” may be purchased online at: MankatoSymphony.org.
