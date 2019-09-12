Young Historians series starts
MANKATO — “The Story of the United States” is the theme for a series of hands-on history workshops for school-age youths that begins Saturday at the Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St.
The free workshops are scheduled 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month throughout the school year.
September’s “Young Historians” program explores the 1700s-1850.
Parents and/or grandparents may accompany participating children.
To register for a workshop or for more information, call 345-5566 or go to: Research@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Exhibit features curiosities
MANKATO — Several unusual objects from Blue Earth County Historical Society’s archives will be displayed in an exhibit that opens 10 a.m. Saturday at BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St.
“Blue Earth County’s Believe it or Not: Our Strange and Curious Collection” may be viewed through Dec. 21. There is no admission fee.
Over the past 118 years, BECHS has obtained several objects with strange and unusual background stories. The exhibit was organized in conjunction with the centennial of “Ripley’s Believe it or Not.”
A curator will be on hand Saturday to discuss the exhibit.
Presentation addresses care costs
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action, a local non-profit aimed at assisting older adults in the community, is sponsoring a presentation about payment options for long-term care 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at VINE Adult Community Center.
Presenters are Robin Thompson, information and assistance director for Senior LinkAge Line; Tami Simonsen, a financial assistance supervisor with Nicollet County Human Services; and Kari Arndt, licensed social worker with Nicollet County Human Services.
Attendees will receive information about public and private options and will be encouraged to ask questions during the presentation.
The fee is $5 for attendees who are not VINE members.
To register or for more information, visit: www.vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Quilters meeting set for Monday
BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Valley Quilters’ first meeting of the 2019-2020 year is slated 7 p.m. Monday in the choir room at Blue Earth Area High School.
Quilting retreats will be discussed and a quilt-along group will work on a 4-foot by 5-foot piece.
The group is open to new participants at its meetings on the third Monday of each month (except July and December).
For more information, call Jan Shaffer at 526-3979.
Artist resume help available
MANKATO — Advice for artists about creating resumes and work samples will be provided during a workshop 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at The 410 Project, 523 S. Front St.
Dana Sikkila, director of the 410 Project and adjunct professor at Minnesota State University, will lead the workshop.
There is no fee; however, attendees should register for the workshop by Sunday.
To register, send an email to: plrac@hickorytech.net.
Fall festival planned at Farmamerica
WASECA — A corn maze, scavenger hunts, blacksmith demonstrations and opportunities to view farm machinery and animals will be available during Farmamerica’s fall festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 7367 360th Ave.
Activities for children include old-fashioned schoolyard games. Food trucks and vendor booths will be on the grounds.
General admission is $10 for adults and $7 for youths ages 3-12. There is no admission fee for Farmamerica members and season-pass holders.
For more information, including driving directions, go to: www.farmamerica.org or call 835-2052.
