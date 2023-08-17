Program to focus on marriage customs
ST. PETER — Turn-of-the-century marriage and courtship customs will be discussed 1 p.m. Saturday at Nicollet County Historical Society’s E. St Julien Cox House, 500 N. Washington Ave.
The discussion will focus on the symbolism of flowers, fan signals and flirting techniques.
Tickets cost $7 for non-members ages 18-64 and $6 for non-members age 65 or older. To make a reservation, go to: bit.ly/tour-cox-house or send a request to: cox@nchsmn.org.
Crime writer to discuss new book
MANKATO — Author and forensic psychologist Frank F. Weber will discuss writing techniques and his latest book 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
There is no admission fee.
Weber will discuss the process of writing true crime stories, his forensic work, lie detectors and “The Haunted House of Hillman,” a new work based on the true story of teens daring each other to return to the home of an unsolved murder.
For more information about library programming, go to: beclibrary.org.
Free family events slated in Eagle Lake
EAGLE LAKE — Families may enjoy entertainment today and Friday outdoors in Eagle Lake.
The Debbie Anthony Band will play 6-9 p.m. today at Lake Eagle Park, in conjunction with a kickoff event for Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign. Kids’ activities will be provided. A food truck will be on the grounds.
Activities for families are slated 6 p.m. Friday at Eagle Lake Elementary School. A free showing of “The Mighty Ducks” will begin around dusk on an outdoor screen. Free food will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Program to discuss monarch butterflies, caterpillars
ST. PETER — The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College is offering a Monarch Safari 10 a.m. Saturday at its on-campus interpretive center.
The free program about monarch butterflies and caterpillars will include a hands-on project and a safari to find butterflies, caterpillars and eggs on the arboretum grounds.
Participating children must be accompanied by adults.
Advance registration is required and may be made at:
docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdc-VCD8FuS7BCOAHqChmWp7vRmkNKaFohFIXxIvb5kn11LZg/viewform.
Musician-motivational speaker at St. John’s
MANKATO — A singer who uses his feet to play guitar will perform 7 p.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Guitarist Tony Melendez also is a motivational speaker.
There is no admission fee for the concert. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Melendez was born without arms, a result of his mother’s ingestion of thalidomide during pregnancy. The now-banned drug had been prescribed to ease her nausea. His family moved from Nicaragua to the United States when he was young.
After he performed a song for Pope John Paul II in 1987, Melendez gained international attention.
He has traveled across the United States and 48 countries, made several television appearances including “The Today Show” and “Good Morning America.” His 1989 autobiography “A Gift of Hope” is a national bestseller.
Historic pub crawl tickets available
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s evening walking tour of the 400 and 500 blocks of Mankato’s South Front Street Tuesday include stops at Blue Bricks, Ummie’s and The Square Deal.
The historic pub crawl begins 6 p.m. and will feature glimpses into the history of the business buildings and their musical past. Tickets cost $30 for participants who are not members of BECHS. Member tickets cost $25. Attendees must be over age 21 and show photo ID.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/south-front-street-pub-crawl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.