Interactive exhibit focuses on money
ST. PETER — A traveling exhibition designed to teach youths and their families about money is on display at St. Peter Public Library through Dec. 10.
“Thinking Money for Kids” is promoted as a multimedia experience for children ages 7-11, as well as their parents, caregivers and educators. Games, activities and a storyline are used to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices and money values — such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.
A series of related activities are planned in conjunction with the exhibit.
St. Peter is one of 50 sites selected to host the exhibit on its two-year tour of the United States.
Centenary to show MLK documentary
MANKATO — In 1961, Centenary Church in Mankato hosted Martin Luther King Jr., shortly before he became an icon in the fight to equalize the rights of Black Americans. Through a collaboration between the Kessel Peace Institute of Minnesota State University and Ryan Sturgis of True Façade Pictures, details of his visit have been preserved in a 40-minute documentary.
“MLK. 11.12.61” will be shown 3 p.m. Sunday at Centenary Church near the intersection of Second and Cherry streets. There is no admission fee.
Originally premiered online at the Kessel Peace Institute Jan. 17, Centenary will host the first in-person presentation of the film. Sturgis, along with Kessel leaders Jameel Hoque and Justin Biel will be present to introduce the film and answer questions about the documentary.
The presentation is sponsored by Centenary’s Justice/Advocacy Team.
Loyola musical based on fairytale classic
MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School students will perform “Once Upon a Mattress” 7 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a matinee 2 p.m. Sunday at Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.
The musical is based on the fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea.”
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased at the door.
‘Seussical’ opens tonight at West
MANKATO — Mankato West High School’s student production of a musical based on the books of Dr. Seuss opens 7 p.m. today at the school. Shows also are slated 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Seussical” tickets may be purchased at the door and cost $12 adults and $10 for students.
ZONTA planning new fundraiser
MANKATO — Zonta Club of Mankato is offering a new fundraiser to support its mission of helping girls and women. The fundraising effort begins Nov. 14 and also is a holiday season opener promotion for more than 30 locally owned businesses.
Proceeds from the sale of $20 “passport” coupon books will be used to for local scholarships and to support local nonprofits.
Passport holders may attend related shopping and dining events beginning at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Swiss and Madison and PappaGeorge restaurants in Mankato.
Zonta Club of Mankato is part of Zonta International, a global service organization.
For more information, contact Shelley Schultz at 327-8803 or email a request to: shelley7.schultz@gmail.com.
East stage company to present musical
MANKATO — Mankato East High School’s Hoffman Road Stage Company will present “Disney’s High School Musical!” at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday at the school, along with a matinee 2 p.m. Saturday.
The matinee is a fundraiser for local youth drop-in center, the Reach. Donations will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.
Tickets for the other performances cost $10 for adults and $8 for students. To reserve tickets, call East’s activities office at 387-5655.
VINE announces two presentations
MANKATO — VINE’s November presentations include discussions by two Gustavus Adolphus College professors.
“The Jewish Cycle of Time” is slated 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Wade Green, a visiting assistant professor, will discuss how the cyclical practices of daily prayer, Shabbat and holiday observance throughout the year regulate the life cycle of a Jewish person. Special emphasis will be placed on Shabbat and holidays.
“U.S.-China Relations” is slated 9 a.m. Nov. 18. Richard Leitch, associate professor in political science, will discuss what the potential is for Chinese world leadership and why should we care. Leitch’s presentation will include time for discussion of the audience’s questions.
There is no admission fee for VINE members who attend presentations. There is a $5 admission fee for the general public.
To register to attend, go to: vinevolunteers.org or call 387-1666.
Premier set for local groups’ play
NEW ULM — “Weaving Our Stories Together” — a play created by the United We Stand Players of New Ulm and Open Arts Minnesota — premiers Saturday at New Ulm Community Center, 600 N. German St.
Shows begin at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the production that features personal stories from the actors in the group, including its deceased members. Free-will offerings will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.
The play focuses on the importance of storytelling was created in 2020-2021. The group rehearsed on Zoom for about 18 months until it could gather in person again in late 2021.
During the show, audience members will be given ribbons that may be used to participate in a tapestry weaving. Each show will end with a unique tapestry weaving of community.
New film focuses on women in business
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will screen the documentary “Shot of Influence” 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium.
There is no admission fee to view the film about Twin Cities women leaders and entrepreneurs.
The showing is offered in conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week activities on campus.
A networking mixer is planned after the showing.
MSU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is part of the university’s College of Business.
Juried art show set in Waseca
WASECA — Local artists may enter an upcoming juried show at Waseca Arts Center, 200 N. State St. Submissions may be dropped off noon to 7 p.m. today and Friday.
Artists may enter up to two pieces. Members of the art center will be charged $10 per entry; non-members pay $20.
Prizes will be awarded in four categories.
Accepted works will be displayed Nov. 16 to Dec. 16. A reception is slated 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 15.
Waseca center to host songwriters
WASECA — Longtime Minnesota singer-songwriters Pat Donohue and Ron Arsenault will perform together 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St.
Donohue is best-known for his regular appearances on “A Prairie Home Companion.” Arsenault is a longtime member of local band City Mouse.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 or youths.
Online author talk features Briggs
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is the host of an online talk with the author of the popular Mercy Thompson and Alpha and Omega series.
Patricia Briggs’ presentation 7 p.m. Tuesday will include discussion of her books’ coyote shifters, werewolf pack leaders and vampire queens.
To register to attend, visit one of the systems libraries or go to: wasecaleusuerlibraries.com/getregistered.
Folk music planned at Grand Kabaret
NEW ULM — Folk musicians Kristin Rebecca Meyer and Rob Meyer will perform 3 p.m. Sunday at The Grand Kabaret in New Ulm.
Tickets cost a$10 for non-members, $7 for members and $5 for college students.
To order tickets online, go to: www.thegrandnewulm.com/ticketed-events.
