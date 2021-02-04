Edible book festival accepting entries
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library’s annual food-related contest is a virtual event this year.
Edible Book Festival entries may be made on the library’s Facebook page. Contestants may post images of their creations through the end of the month.
Prizes will be awarded March 1 in these categories: People’s Choice, Punniest, Most Edible, Child Prodigy and Business Made. For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/NorthMankatoTaylorLibrary or stop in at the library.
Author visit features William Kent Krueger
NORTH MANKATO — Minnesota mystery author William Kent Krueger will discuss his new works during a virtual program 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
North Mankato Taylor Library, with funding from Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, is the sponsor of Krueger’s Zoom presentation.
To participate, go to: https://zoom.us/j/93439963160?pwd=aVdkYStoaGRSN1p3QThPbzRxS1BQQT09 or use the meeting ID: 934 3996 3160 and passcode: 708429
MSU’s Rec N’ Read registration opens
MANKATO — A program for K-5 children who struggle with reading and writing skills is being offered through Minnesota State University departments of Speech, Hearing and Rehabilitation Services and Recreation, Parks and Leisure Services.
Rec N’ Read is an after-school literacy and recreation program offered 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesdays through April 14.
The program is run by faculty with support from MSU students. The program targets recreation and literacy activities that boost reading, writing and social skills.
Sessions are offered in person and virtually. Fees may be prorated, based on number of sessions. A sliding fee scale is used.
For more information or to register, go to: http://link.mnsu.edu/recnread.
Program teaches farm history research
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering the virtual program “Researching Your Family Farm” 4 p.m. today.
The general history program offers information on how to research a family farm by using land records, plat maps and other documents.
The registration fee is $7. There is no registration fee for BECHS members.
To register or for more information, contact BECHS at: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Virtual class offers Medicare information
MANKATO — People who soon will become eligible for Medicare may take a virtual class 8:30 a.m. Tuesday sponsored by the Senior LinkAge Line, a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging
The class includes a comprehensive introduction that includes what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage.
Registrations may be made at: mnraaa.org/calendar to sign up for the class, as space is limited.
Singing Hills Chorus seeking new duets
MANKATO — Spring rehearsal season begins today for Singing Hills Chorus, a program of Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s, a team committed to creating a dementia-friendly community.
Singing duets participating in the chorus include a person living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and a family member or friend.
New duets are invited to join in the virtual rehearsal sessions that begin 10 a.m. today and continue each Thursday through April 22.
No singing experience is required. Music books and practice CDs will be provided.
The spring season will conclude with a concert.
Choir members may participate in an ongoing research study that began in early 2018.
For more information and to register, visit: www.singinghillschorus.org. Questions may be emailed to: katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
Curtis exhibit on display in New Ulm
NEW ULM — A traveling exhibit of works by photographer Edward S. Curtis are on display through Feb. 26 at Four Pillars Gallery, 210 N Minnesota St.
The gallery is on the second floor of The Grand Center for Arts & Culture. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“The North American Indian” is a group of high quality reproductions of 55 historic photographs taken between 1907 and 1930 by Curtis, who was a Le Sueur County native.
A brief introduction to the exhibit is available at: vimeo.com/501583011. A virtual gallery may be viewed at: storage.net-fs.com/hosting/6826873/1/.
White, Sikkila works on display
ST. PETER — New paintings by Reed White and an installation by Dana Sikkila are on display through Feb. 27 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of a reception, the exhibiting local artists will be interviewed on “Live from the Arts Center of Saint Peter” at a future date on KMSU 89.7FM. The show is streaming and archived for two weeks at kmsu.org.
Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required in the Arts Center’s galleries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.