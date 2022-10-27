Halloween event set at Old Main
MANKATO — Residents at Old Main Village, 301 S. Fifth St., will host a Halloween celebration 2-5 p.m. Monday.
Trick-or-treating guests are encouraged to wear costumes at the event that will feature a photo booth. Snacks will be provided.
For more information call 388-4200.
Museum to offer scavenger hunt
NEW ULM — Children will search for Halloween-themed items and enjoy treats during a scavenger hunt 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Brown County Museum, 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes and must be accompanied by an adult. The museum’s admission fee will be waived for participants.
For more information, call 233-2621 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Third Spook-Tacular returns to Mankato
MANKATO — A free community indoor trick-or-treat event is slated 2-7 p.m. Friday at Store It, 2015 Bassett Drive.
The third annual Spook-Tacular event features a “friendly frights” haunted house, Halloween treats and a family dance party.
Volunteers from 13 Twin Valley Boy Scouts Council troops helped decorate storage units used for the event.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, contact: Jessica Blais at jessica@apxconstructiongroup.com.
GAC Arboretum hosts Jack-O-Lantern Trail
ST. PETER — A Jack-O-Lantern Trail 7-8 p.m. Friday will be set up along pathways in a wooded area on Gustavus Adolphus College’s campus.
This outdoors event begins and ends near the Arboretum Interpretive Center. Treats will be available to attendees dressed in costumes.
There is no admission fee; however, free-will donations will be accepted.
No registration is necessary. Call 933-6181 for more information.
Army’s jazz band plans local show
NEW ULM — The U.S. Army’s official touring big band will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
The Jazz Ambassadors’ local stop is part of the 19-member ensemble’s fall tour.
There is no admission fee; however a ticket is required to enter the theater. Limit four tickets per order.
Tickets may be obtained at the door or in advance in New Ulm at Hy-Vee, the Chamber of Commerce office and the theater box office. To order tickets online, go to: statestreetnewulm.org.
For more information, call 359-9990.
Snell offers annual haunted car wash
MANKATO — The fourth annual Haunted Car Wash is slated 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Snell Auto Wash.
The cost is $15 to take a vehicle through the Halloween-themed car wash.
A portion of proceeds from each wash will benefit Mankato Playhouse.
Two MSU concerts slated this weekend
MANKATO — Minnesota State University students will perform in two concerts this weekend.
The university’s jazz bands and contemporary vocal groups will present a concert 2 p.m. Saturday in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
• Douglas Snapp will direct the Maverick Jazz Big Band, Jazz Combo and the New Orleans-style Maverick brass band. Also slated to perform are The Maverick Fusion and Vocal Precision a cappella vocal groups co-directed by Snapp and Stephanie Thorpe.
The Jazz Mavericks Big Band performance provides a preview of their upcoming Jazz Ball Nov. 19. Selections include charts by Count Basie and Neal Hefti. Minnesota State Mankato student vocalist Lara de Paiva Santos is featured on “Del Rio a la Mer.” The Brass Band will perform charts by the New York based Jambalaya Brass Band including “On the Funky Side” and “Bayou Mama.”
• MSU’s choral groups will present a fall concert 3 p.m. Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St., Mankato.
This performance is the debut concert for Elisabeth Cherland, director of choral activities at MSU. Cherland teaches courses in choral methods, conducting and private voice. She was previously a visiting assistant professor of music at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Cherland conducts the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers while the University Chorale is conducted by Abbey Guggisberg.
The concert theme is “Hungers.” Leading up to the concert, Cherland and her choir students discussed and explored the different physical, emotional, and spiritual hungers we experience as humans. Each piece speaks to a different hunger, such as connection, love, joy and comfort. The program includes the works of Palestrina, Orlando di Lasso, Melissa Dunphy, Bobby McFerrin, Philip Stopford, Rollo Dilworth and Reena Esmail.
General admission for the concerts is $9 and $7 for students (K-12) and younger children. MSU students are admitted free with a valid MavCARD.
To purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets. For more information, call the Performance Series office at 389-5549.
