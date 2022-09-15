Concert series begins today in St. James
ST. JAMES — Watonwan County Entertainment Association opens its 2022-2023 series with a show by a Minneapolis-based brass sextet tonight.
Copper Street Brass performs 7 p.m. at Armstrong Auditorium, 500 S. Third Ave., St. James.
Upcoming concerts are music by Brothers, a duet comprised of Canadian singer-pianist Jim Witter and his musical partner, multi-instrumentalist Ian Tanner, at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Business Art and Rec Center, 1012 Fifth Ave., Windom; classic Broadway hits sung by Jeremy Stolle 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Blue Earth High School Performing Arts Center, 1125 U.S. Highway 169, Blue Earth; and a gender-bending cross-over band, Empire Wild, 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Blue Earth High School.
Tickets for tonight’s show cost $20 at the door. Season tickets for the series’ 12 concerts cost $60 and also may be purchased at the door.
St. Peter Oktoberfest set at new location
ST. PETER — St. Peter Ambassadors’ 11th annual Oktoberfest is slated Sept. 23-25 at a new venue location, Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
Activities include a sauerkraut-eating contest, a Kidtoberfest Paradea Festmeister Party, live music, a snowmobile show, a variety of tournaments and a lederhosen and dirndl competition.
Oktoberfest buttons cost $5 and allow admission throughout the festival. Buttons may be purchased at the gate or in advance at St. Peter Area Chamber office or from members of the Ambassadors.
Dates set for ‘Theatre Physics’
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College has announced show dates for its annual experimental theater production “Theatre Physics” on campus.
The Vaudeville-style production has an emphasis on humor and unusual physical antics. Peter Bloedel, Bethany’s theater department director, is the producer.
Show are scheduled 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 5 and 7 p.m. Sept. 24, and 2 p.m. Sept. 25 in Sigurd K. Lee Theater, Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, 715 Luther Drive.
There is no admission fee; however, tickets are needed for seating. To order tickets, go to:
blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
Quilting club to begin new season
BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Valley Quilters’ new season begins 7 p.m. Monday in the Blue Earth Area High School choir room.
Attendees should enter through Door V. The program includes a “getting to know you” session, show-and-tell and a discussion of projects for the upcoming year.
Annual dues cost $5 and will be collected at the meeting.{/div}
The group’s members meet on the third Monday of each month except July and December.
Anyone with an interest in quilting may join. For more information, call 526-3979.
ProMusica to perform Sept. 25
NEW ULM — ProMusica Minnesota’s opening concert of its 2022-2023 series is set for Sept. 25 at Martin Luther College in New Ulm.
“Strings Attached” will Minnesota Orchestra’s first associate concertmaster violinist Susie Park and principal cello Tony Ross. They will join artistic director and pianist Bethel Balge for the performance of Samuel Barber’s Cello Sonata, Jessie Montgomery’s Rhapsody No. 1 and Johannes Brahms Piano Trio in C Major, No. 2, Op. 87.
General admission tickets are $20; Youth and student tickets cost $5. Series passes are also available for the three-concert series. To order tickets online, go to: promusicamn.com.
Camp offers support for grieving youths
MADISON LAKE — Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice is seeking volunteers for Camp Oz, a grief-support camp for children and teens Oct. 1 on Lake Washington.
Participants ages 6-18 who have experienced the death of someone in their life will have opportunities to share their feelings and participate in remembrance activities as well as meet peers who have experienced loss. There is no admission fee.
Camp Oz is offered free of charge. To register a child or teen, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org and search for “Camp Oz.” Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 23.
Activities include games, arts and crafts and music.
For more information about the camp or how to volunteer, send an email to: atkinson.jeanne@mayo.edu or call the Hospice Department at 594-2989.
Community Read activities planned
MANKATO — Diane Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” has been selected for a community read activity.
Wilson is a 2022 Minnesota Book Award winner.
The event is offered in partnership by Blue Earth County Library System, Greater Mankato Diversity Council and Blue Earth County Historical Society.
Book discussions are slated 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St., and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Blue Earth County Library, 100 W. Main St.
Programming will conclude with a reading by Wilson 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University as part of the region’s celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“The Seed Keeper” is novel spanning several generations, following a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life.
